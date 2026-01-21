5 Must-See Moments from Demo Day at the 2026 PGA Show

We had a blast at Demo Day!

Where do we even start? Demo Day at the 2026 PGA Show did not disappoint. Set on the massive practice facility at Orange County National Golf Center in Orlando, Florida, Demo Day gave attendees the chance to check out and use some of the newest golf gear, as well as learn about it from the brands. There were also several fun activities, and even a few celebrities made an appearance.

Here are 5 of our favorite memories from Demo Day 2026:

1. Checking Out the Latest Gear

One thing is to see all the latest golf equipment before it's available to the public, but it's a whole other thing to try it firsthand. That's what's so special about Demo Day. Add the ability to talk to representatives from the various brands about their newest offerings... Priceless!

2. Celebrity Sightings

As golf's popularity continues to grow, it's always fun to see what stars from other sports and professions are taking up the game. It's also incredible to watch demos from some of the best golfers in the world!

3. The Flop Wall

As part of the fun "Drive for Show Live" series, attendees & contestants were challenged to hit a flop shot over a massive wall, and as to be expected, hilarity ensued!

4. Learning from the Best

Demo Day is more than just hitting shots at the range with the newest clubs, it also features workshops and seminars with PGA of America Golf Professionals and other industry leaders.

5. Celebrating Golf

It's all about the love of the game. The excitement is obvious as the attendees walk into Demo Day and get to share the collective passion for the game of golf that exists here.

Bonus: Hit Me With It Featuring Hally Leadbetter & Frankie Borrelli

Stay tuned, we're just getting started at the 2026 PGA Show so follow along on our @PGA social channels!