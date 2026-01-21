Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external linkTrade In iconTrade In , external link
Hit Me With It: Picking the Demo Day Range with Hally Leadbetter & Frankie Borrelli

Just a casual interview in a range golf ball picker at Demo Day.
Demo Day at the PGA Show is a special time. It's where the attendees get to try all the latest golf gear, learn from the manufacturers and even rub shoulders with some celebrities. Frankie Borrelli from Fore Play Podcast had an extra special Demo Day because he got to be on "Hit Me With It" with Hally Leadbetter.
It starts with Hally Leadbetter picking up Frankie Borrelli to go for a cruise for a little yap sesh — in a Range Golf Ball Picker — and it only gets better from there!
