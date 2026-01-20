A Look Back at the PGA Show Over the Years

Now in its 73rd year, The PGA Show continues to grow — from humble beginnings in Dunedin, FL., in 1954, to being considered the largest and most influential golf business event in the world.

The PGA Show has been hosted by the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, since 1985, but before that it moved around quite a bit — stops included Port St. Lucie, FL, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, and even Miami, FL.

The PGA Show found its home at the Orange County Convention Center and has steadily grown over the years. As the PGA Show has gotten bigger, it has also progressed by incorporating new, fun events and programs to the event. Some of these advancements include Demo Day, the New Product Zone, the Golf Industry Stage, the fashion show, live broadcasting space and more.

The PGA Show is set to have more than 33,000 golf industry professionals from more than 94 countries and all U.S. States in attendance as well as more than 1,100 participating brands. In addition to the conventional happenings at the PGA Show, 2026 will feature some extra excitement with the ever growing Demo Day , the exciting Fashion Show and the PGA Show Winter Jam concert featuring country star Dustin Lynch.

Here are some fun photos from over the years to help you get excited for the show:

We can't wait for the 2026 PGA Show!