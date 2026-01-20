A Quick Preview of the 2026 PGA Show

Running from Jan 20 - 23, 2026 in Orlando, FL, The PGA Show is where golf industry professionals can get together to find the latest trends shaping the game for the year. The Show features a demo day at a massive practice area at the Orange County National Golf Center where attendees can see and try all the latest gear, followed by a few days of learning, exhibits, events and networking at Orange County Convention Center.

Here's an overview of the schedule (for the full schedule go to PGAShow.com ):

Demo Day

Orange County National Golf Center (OCN)

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Access Schedule:

9:00 AM: PGA of America Golf Professionals along with their staff and guests, LPGA Professionals, VIP Buyer Club Members and VIP Media

12:00 PM: General access for all registered attendees

Note: Demo Day will take place rain or shine.

Education

West Hall E/F Corridor Meeting Rooms, Orange County Convention Center (OCCC)

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - Friday, January 23, 2026

Tuesday: 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM*

Wednesday: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM

*Sessions will run from 9:30 AM to 2:15 PM during Demo Day at OCN. Education sessions at the OCCC will run from at 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

Exhibits

Orange County Convention Center – West Concourse

Wednesday, January 21 - Friday, January 23, 2026

Wednesday: 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Special Events:

Fashion Show

Date: Wednesday, January 21

Location: The Retreat Stage (Hall E), OCCC

Time: Reception 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM, Fashion Show 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

PGA Show Winter Jam Featuring an exciting live performance from Country Music Star, Dustin Lynch.

Date: Thursday, January 22

Location: The Retreat Stage (Hall E), OCCC

Time: Doors open at 5:30 PM, Performance starts at 6:00 PM