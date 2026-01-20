Events
A Quick Preview of the 2026 PGA Show
The 2026 PGA Show is here!
Running from Jan 20 - 23, 2026 in Orlando, FL, The PGA Show is where golf industry professionals can get together to find the latest trends shaping the game for the year. The Show features a demo day at a massive practice area at the Orange County National Golf Center where attendees can see and try all the latest gear, followed by a few days of learning, exhibits, events and networking at Orange County Convention Center.
Here's an overview of the schedule (for the full schedule go to PGAShow.com):
Demo Day
Orange County National Golf Center (OCN)
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Access Schedule:
9:00 AM: PGA of America Golf Professionals along with their staff and guests, LPGA Professionals, VIP Buyer Club Members and VIP Media
12:00 PM: General access for all registered attendees
Note: Demo Day will take place rain or shine.
Education
West Hall E/F Corridor Meeting Rooms, Orange County Convention Center (OCCC)
Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - Friday, January 23, 2026
Tuesday: 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM*
Wednesday: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday: 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
*Sessions will run from 9:30 AM to 2:15 PM during Demo Day at OCN. Education sessions at the OCCC will run from at 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM.
Exhibits
Orange County Convention Center – West Concourse
Wednesday, January 21 - Friday, January 23, 2026
Wednesday: 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday: 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday: 8:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Special Events:
Fashion Show
Date: Wednesday, January 21
Location: The Retreat Stage (Hall E), OCCC
Time: Reception 5:30 PM - 6:00 PM, Fashion Show 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
PGA Show Winter Jam Featuring an exciting live performance from Country Music Star, Dustin Lynch.
Date: Thursday, January 22
Location: The Retreat Stage (Hall E), OCCC
Time: Doors open at 5:30 PM, Performance starts at 6:00 PM
