5 Tips From Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele & the Leaders at TPC Sawgrass

It's going to be a fun Moving Day at TPC Sawgrass.

THE PLAYERS Championship leaderboard is littered with stars, especially in the top 5 with Ludvig Åberg at the top and Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Corey Conners and Justin Thomas all within four shots of him.

When some of the best golfers in the world are playing so well, it's a great opportunity for everyday players to learn a little something from them.

Let's break it down:

Ludvig Åberg

Ludvig's a machine when it comes to ballstriking. He's No. 1 so far this week in Strokes Gained at THE PLAYERS, and has only made one bogey through two rounds. To have two clean cards like that at TPC Sawgrass is impressive.

What you can learn from Ludvig: As you watch Åberg today, take notice of two things: his posture and downswing. He keeps his chin held a little higher and doesn't hunch over, which helps him clear out and slam all that speed into the back of the ball at impact. A lot of times golfers bring their back and arms closer and closer together, creating less space to make a swing. Stand tall, bend from your hips, flex your knees a bit and keep that chin from tucking against your chest.

On the downswing, take a look at the photo above. The front side of his hip has rotated out of the way for a perfect strike. When you come down, feel like someone is pulling your belt to the left for a bit of whipping effect. That thought will help you rotate and let your upper body match back up for square contact.

Xander Schauffele

The two-time PGA Champion is back in contention thanks to a stellar driving performance in Round 2 where he hit 14 out of 14 fairways and is No. 1 in Strokes Gained off the tee. That's helped him navigate the tricky corridors of TPC Sawgrass and set up birdie opportunities.

What you can learn from Xander: When he plays well, Xander is money off the tee and his driving becomes a weapon. Watch his tempo when he starts his swing. Not too rushed, not too herky-jerky . . . very smooth up to the top. With a club like the driver, the first couple feet of the backswing is so critical to setting you up for success. Focus on keeping your glove logo or back of your top hand on the grip toward the ball with a smooth takeaway before hinging up to the top. It'll help a ton.

Cameron Young

It's always so fun to watch Young when he's playing well. His dad, PGA Coach David Young, taught him some great fundamentals as a kid and they've served Cam well on TOUR. He's No. 3 in Strokes Gained just behind Ludvig and when he gets in attack mode from the fairways, there's no stopping him.

What you can learn from Cam: Like we talked about with Xander, rhythm is such a crucial part of the golf swing. You could have all the right positions from top to bottom and if you're rhythm is off, it can get you in serious trouble. You'll notice watching Young that he pauses a bit at the top of his swing, which isn't necessarily something to copy but it shows how unrushed he is. Instead, he's building his speed with a full turn, pausing, and then . . . boom. Take a lesson there and always remember to turn fully on the backswing, with your shoulder under your chin and back facing target. Then, you're powered up and ready to unleash on the ball.

Corey Conners

Conners is another player who, when he gets going, is a birdie machine. He plays a very reliable draw that's helped him eliminate one side of the golf course and feel confident off the tee and on the approach. He's No. 2 at Sawgrass in Strokes Gained: Approach to the Green, which tells me he's dialed in that draw for birdie chances.

What you can learn from Corey: Don't play a shot you don't know how to hit (just yet). For instance, if the hole calls for a draw and you're a fader of the ball, now's not the time to try a draw (vice versa for the lefties reading). Tee up on the right side of the box (or left for lefties) and use the space to play your normal shot shape. The ball at worst will be left side of the fairway or light rough or come back to the middle. If you tried the draw, you might be in trouble. The best ability on the course is reliability; we see that with Conners in spades.

Justin Thomas

It's good to see the two-time PGA Champion back, healthy and in contention again. One thing that really impressed me from JT during Round 2 was his speed control on the greens. It's not easy to get that back quickly, and while he'll probably admit he has a ways to go, he's No. 3 in Strokes Gained: Putting at THE PLAYERS, which is a huge weapon. To be confident on the greens frees him up from further back on the hole, allowing him to be more aggressive with his shotmaking.

What you can learn from JT: Putting comes down to two things: speed control and green-reading. A great tip for reading greens is looking at your putt, and if someone poured a bucket of water halfway to the hole on your line, which way would the water go? That's the way the putt breaks. For speed control, try this helpful drill from PGA Coach Ethan McCallister: