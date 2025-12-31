5 Unforgettable PGA Moments of 2025: Best Shots, Major Wins & Top Stories

What a year in golf!

While the memorable moments were aplenty in 2025 — new Major Champions, incredibly clutch shots in the biggest moments, heartwarming moments from on the course — we narrowed them down to five of our favorites that will be hard to forget.

No. 5: Charlie Woods Makes a Run at Junior PGA

No. 4: Surprise! Two PGA of America Members Get Engaged in Frisco

Love was in the air at the Home of the PGA of America in November. During the 13u PGA Jr. League Championship at Fields Ranch West, Team Washington Coach Sabrina Bonanno thought she was going to the fourth floor for an interview. But as she walked out the elevator door, someone was there to surprise her:

No. 3: 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Plays His 300th Round of Golf

It's hard to have this one at No. 3 because it just tugs at the heartstrings and makes you smile a million times over. Bernie Smoot, who came ashore Omaha Beach during D-Day just mere weeks after finishing high school, is now maybe the most avid golfer you'll ever meet. He plays every day he can at the University of Maryland Golf Course, providing inspiration for fellow Veterans there and golfers everywhere who hear his story. Hats off to Bernie for an amazing year of golf.

No. 2: Scottie Scheffler wins the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler continued his record-setting dominance again in 2025, nabbing two more Major Championships -- the first coming at Quail Hollow Club in May at the PGA Championship. He outlasted numerous weekend charges from the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm to hoist his first Wanamaker Trophy. We also can't help but think how special it was for his long-time PGA Coach Randy Smith to see him win.

No. 1: Cody "Beef" Franke, PGA, wins the Internet Invitational

Without a doubt, our favorite moment of the year. Beef was a beloved PGA of America Golf Professional who passed away unexpectedly in late October but had taken part in the filming of the Internet Invitational last summer at Big Cedar Lodge. As the teams were whittled down, Beef was still in play to win alongside his partners Francis Ellis and Brad Dalke. He said he'd want to pay off his parents' house if he won the first-place prize. And in the end, he would take home first place. If you do one thing to close out the year, make sure to watch the final moments of the Internet Invitational. #ForBeef