Charlie Woods and Lunden Esterline Sizzle in Round 2 at Junior PGA Championships

It felt like moving day, but it was actually a round early in the boys’ division of the 2025 Junior PGA Championships.

Lunden Esterline of Kansas and Charlie Woods of Jupiter, Florida – the son of 15-time Major Champion Tiger Woods – took advantage of premium scoring conditions in round 2 at the Birck Boiliermarker Golf Complex in Indiana.

Esterline shot a sizzling 62 to take the clubhouse lead, while Woods backed up a 70 on Tuesday with a 66 on Wednesday and sits in a tie for 4th midway through the second round.

The winner and runner-up from both the Girls and Boys Divisions at the Junior PGA Championships will earn positions on the 2025 U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team, provided they are eligible to represent the U.S. and are members of the high school graduating class of 2026 or younger. The 2025 Junior Ryder Cup will be contested September 23-25 at Nassau Country Club and Bethpage Black in New York.