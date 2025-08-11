6 Steps to Find a Career in Golf

Golf has quickly become a popular industry to find a career, and it’s only just getting started! Over the years, it has grown into a $104 billion industry, with over 2 million jobs and careers available, ranging from teaching and coaching as a golf professional, managing golf-specific facilities, and working in marketing, sales, finance and other similar support roles, just to name a few. Whether you're a lifelong enthusiast looking to turn your passion into a career, or someone considering a career switch, the golf industry offers something for everyone. Here’s how you can navigate your way into this exciting field:

1. Understand the Landscape

Before pursuing your career in the golf industry, it’s essential to understand the various roles available to you. These include, but are not limited to:

Head Golf Professional

Assistant Golf Professional

General Manager

Merchandiser

Social Media Manager

Section Administration

Golf Course Architect

Director of Golf

Golf Course Superintendent

Tournament/Event Coordinator

Golf Equipment Engineer

Club Fitter

Sales Representative

Rules Official

Marketing Manager

Golf Clinician

Membership Director

Human Resources

Reporting Analyst

Compliance Lead

Golf Journalist

Accountant

Public Relations

AND MORE!

Golf is a fast-growing industry, and there are new opportunities coming available every day. There are countless roles and responsibilities within this field, so there is likely to be a career path available that meets your needs and your passions. If you haven’t yet, create a Job-Seeker profile on PGA.org to be alerted to job opportunities in your area that meet your criteria.

2. Gain Relevant Industry Knowledge and Experience

Formal Education & PGM Universities

Formal education in fields such as sports management, hospitality, or business are often great runways into a career in golf. Many colleges and universities offer specialized programs focusing on golf management, including through the PGA of America’s 16 PGM Universities . These 4-5 year programs allow you to receive a Bachelors degree, while earning your PGA of America Membership at the same time. Degrees and certifications from highly reputable institutions can provide a competitive edge.

PGA Membership & Professional Certifications

Outside of formal education, look into obtaining certifications, such as becoming a PGA of America Member . The PGA of America offers a Professional Golf Management (PGM) education program, where you can study, play, and ultimately become an expert in the game and business of golf.

Additional certifications, such as through organizations like the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA), or the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) are great ways to grow your expertise.

3. Get Experience and Build Your Network

When pursuing a career in golf, there’s nothing that quite matches hands-on experience within the industry. When applying for jobs, hiring managers are often looking for these types of experiences, and it’s easier than you might think to find them!

Internships & Volunteering

Start by volunteering or working part-time at local golf clubs, or applying for internships. Golf facilities and local youth programs, like the First Tee, are often looking for extra help and volunteers, and these are great ways to build a resume. There are also many opportunities to volunteer through tournaments, whether with the PGA of America, a local Section office, or through another governing body in golf, such as the USGA. This hands-on experience is invaluable and helps familiarize you with the industry’s inner workings.

Networking

If you have the opportunity, attend golf industry events, such as the annual PGA Show, to meet industry professionals and learn from industry leaders. Golf is a relationship-focused industry and networking is key to growing your career and your connections that may ultimately lead you to your dream job.

4. Transitioning from Another Career

Leverage Transferable Skills

If you're switching into golf from a different industry, identify your transferable skills and experiences. Sports and hospitality positions have a large impact when transitioning into golf, and it’s important to highlight these if you might have worked in these fields in the past. Roles in management and customer service roles can also easily translate to the golf industry.

Tailor Your Resume & Cover Letter

Update your resume and cover letter to highlight these relevant experiences and skills. Focus on how your previous roles can be quantified and add value to a position within the golf industry that you’re seeking. The PGA of America has a dedicated team of Career Consultants and Recruiters who are available to assist with advice and guidance.

5. Stay Updated and Keep Learning

The golf industry, like any other, evolves with new technologies, trends, and consumer preferences. Subscribe to industry publications, join local golf associations, and continuously improve your skills and knowledge. It’s important to stay up to date on the triumphs and challenges that the golf industry encounters.

6. Be Passionate and Patient

Cultivating a career in the golf industry requires passion and patience. Especially if you’re transitioning from a separate industry, the path may not be straightforward, but perseverance will pay off. While golf is a growing sport, it often involves long days and working during off-hours, such as nights and weekends. Love for the game and the desire to contribute to a growing industry that provides happiness to so many will be your greatest asset as you advance in your career.

The golf industry offers a wide and diverse range of career paths for enthusiasts and professionals from all walks of life. By acquiring the right education, gaining relevant experience, and continually building your network and skills, you can successfully pursue a fulfilling career in golf. Whether you're dreaming of managing a golf course or designing the next game-changing equipment, the possibilities are nearly endless for those ready to seize them. The PGA of America is here to foster that passion, through our team of dedicated Recruiting Specialists that are here to support your journey.