CBS Special Spotlights Six PGA of America Golf Professionals in “We Love to Play this Game”

The PGA of America and CBS Sports present “We Love to Play this Game.” The 30-minute special will air Sunday, April 27, at 2:00 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

The special will feature six PGA of America Golf Professionals from around the country who maintain a high-level of play alongside their careers in the golf industry. The six have competed, or are preparing to compete, through the Corebridge Financial Team in the PGA Championship, Senior PGA Championship or KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals within the PGA of America love the game and work daily as expert coaches, operators and business leaders while driving interest, inclusion and participation in the sport.

“We Love to Play this Game” showcases the unique stories of the six PGA of America Golf Professionals and their individual journeys to compete amongst the world’s best golfers while maintaining their day-to-day responsibilities at their respective golf facilities.

“A PGA of America Golf Professional is a mentor, a coach, a leader and the tangible connection for the millions who play and love the game,” said PGA of America President Don Rea Jr., PGA Master Professional and Owner of Augusta Ranch Golf Club (Arizona). “They also love to play and compete at a high level. We are excited for CBS to highlight these incredible PGA Members who represent the PGA of America on some of golf’s biggest stages in all the best ways.”

PGA of America Golf Professionals featured in “We Love to Play this Game”

Ben Polland, PGA

The Director of Golf at Shooting Star in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, won the 2024 PGA Professional Championship in Frisco, Texas, achieving a dream that started at the same championship a decade prior. In 2015, Polland relinquished a two-stroke lead on the 72nd hole to finish runner-up. The victory in 2024 was not only sweeter because of it, but set up a memorable year for the 34-year-old, who played his way into the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club and received six exemptions into PGA Tour events in 2025. Polland’s role at Shooting Star is unique, as he oversees the golf operations as well as the facility’s Nordic Sports during the winter months.

Preston Cole, PGA

The Lead Assistant Professional at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, has the opportunity to make history as the first PGA of America Golf Professional from a PGA Championship host site to earn a spot in the field through the PGA Professional Championship. The 31-year-old, who has been a member of the PGA Professional staff at Quail Hollow since 2019, competed in his first Major at Valhalla Golf Club in 2024, and hopes to compete in his second this May by finishing in the top 20 of the PGA Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, April 27-30. Cole’s day-to-day responsibilities at Quail Hollow include coaching, managing merchandise operations and running member events.

Joanna Coe, PGA

Director of Instruction at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, earned a spot in the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington, while setting her sights on a different priority—welcoming her first child into the world with her husband Ryan in June. Coe was able to postpone her exemption and will compete in the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas, June 19-22. Much has changed since becoming a parent, but her competitive drive has not. Coe won the Women’s Philadelphia PGA Professional Championship in September of 2024, just 12 weeks after giving birth. A month later, she helped the United States team win the Women’s PGA Cup in Sunriver, Oregon.

Dr. Alison Curdt, PGA Master Professional

America's only female PGA & LPGA Master Professional trained in Clinical Psychology. She will compete in her sixth KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (2015, 2017-20) this June. As the PGA Director of Instruction at Wood Ranch Golf Club in Simi Valley, California, she made Golf Digest’s 2024-25 “Top 50 Teachers in America” and “Best in State” lists, as well as being named one of Golf Magazine’s “Top 8 Teachers to watch.” Most recently, she became the first woman elected President of the Southern California PGA Section.

Jason Caron, PGA

The Head Golf Professional at Mill River Club in Oyster Bay, New York, far exceeded his expectations in the 2024 Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores. His T-4 was the best finish by a PGA of America Golf Professional at the Senior PGA Championship in 22 years. Jason’s success in his first Senior Major led to entries into a few PGA Tour Champions events, which he capitalized on, finishing 35th in the season-long standings to earn full playing privileges in 2025. While competing on the PGA TOUR Champions, Caron continues his PGA Head Professional role, alongside his wife, Liz, the PGA Director of Instruction at Mill River Club.

Tracy Phillips, PGA

The Director of Instruction at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, made his PGA Championship debut at Valhalla Golf Club in 2024 at the age of 61. The 1980 Junior PGA Champion stepped away from the game for 20 years (1988-2008) following a collegiate golf career at Oklahoma State. In 2024, he earned a Corebridge Financial Team Member spot for the PGA Championship and the Senior PGA Championship, playing in back-to-back Majors.

“We Love to Play this Game” will re-air five times between April 28 and May 7 on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) in primetime on the following days (all ET): April 28 at 9:30 p.m., May 1 at 8:30 p.m., May 2 at 6:30 p.m., May 6 at 7:00 p.m. and May 7 at 9:30 p.m.

Additionally, CBS Sports will run specials on the PGA of America REACH Foundation, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, and a 2025 PGA Championship preview on Sunday, May 10 from 1:30-3:00 p.m. ET.