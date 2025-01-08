61st PGA Winter Championships Underway at PGA Golf Club

The PGA Winter Championship celebrates its 25th anniversary of holding top national-level championships at PGA Golf Club, starting Wednesday with the Quarter Century Championship and the Half Century Championship.

The PGA Winter Championships began in 1954 at PGA National Golf Club in Dunedin, Fla., to provide additional playing opportunities for PGA of America Golf Professionals. It has been held at PGA Golf Club since 2000, allowing PGA of America members a platform to showcase their talents. More than 700 players entered last year’s PGA Winter Championships.

The opening championship of the 61st PGA Winter Championships may be just as hard to enter as to win: Players must be a member of the PGA of America for 25 or 50 years, respectively, to compete in the Quarter Century Championship and the Half Century Championship.

Last year’s winners in the Quarter Century were Chad Proehl of Urbandale, Iowa, who had to come back the next morning to win the 50-64 age division on the third playoff hole, and Mike San Filippo of Hobe Sound, Fla., who beat Darrell Kestner in a one-hole playoff in the 65-and-older division. Proehl and San Filippo are back to defend their titles Wednesday.

Jim Sheerin of Rye, N.H., won the Half Century Championship, edging defending champion Roy Vucinich of Moon Township, Pa. Sheerin also defends this week.

There are five other championships held during the next six weeks, with a break allowed for the PGA Show, Jan. 21-24. Below are the other championships along with the defending champions, dates and courses:

The Senior Stroke Play Championship, Jan. 12-14, on the Wanamaker and Ryder courses (Mark Brown, ages 50-59; Sonny Skinner, 60-and-older). Brown and Proehl earned spots in the Senior PGA Professional Championship.

The Senior-Junior Team Championship, Jan. 27-30, on the Ryder, Wanamaker and Dye courses (Ben Kern and Bob Sowards won for the third time in the last four years).

The Four-Ball Stableford Team Championship, Feb. 2-4, on the Wanamaker and Dye courses (Kern and Sowards won for the second time in the last three years).

The Stroke Play Championship, Feb. 9-11, Wanamaker and Ryder courses (Dylan Newman).

The Women’s Stroke Play Championship, Feb. 16-18, on the Wanamaker and Ryder courses (Stephanie Connelly Eiswerth beat three-time defending champion Sandra Changkija). Lisa Grimes captured the Senior Division.

The PGA Winter Championships are presented by GolfPass, On Location.