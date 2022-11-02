70th PGA Show Hosts Golf’s Top Brands in Orlando this January

Golf’s top companies and market-leading brands are making plans to showcase their newest innovations in equipment, technology, fashion, accessories, training aids and golf-related services to PGA Professionals, golf retailers and influential industry leaders from around the world at the 70th PGA Show in Orlando, Jan. 24-27, 2023. Complimentary registration for PGA and LPGA Professionals, golf buyers and industry executives is open at PGAShow.com

The PGA Show , organized by the PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions, will reunite the golf industry for the 70th edition of golf’s longest running and largest global business gathering. Following two years of business disruptions by the global pandemic, the PGA Show will bring together thousands of PGA Professionals, golf leaders, industry executives and retailers from around the world who will source new products from some 800 golf and golf lifestyle brands, attend high-level industry presentations, participate in education and career workshops, and connect in person with peers and golf leaders to drive continued growth of the sport and the business of golf.

The 2023 PGA Show floor stakeholders represent a broad spectrum of product categories and lead an even deeper list of participating companies, including veteran manufacturers and those new to the golf marketplace, to create a dynamic Show Floor packed with discovery, innovation and business opportunities.

A directory of exhibiting companies is updated regularly and is now available here

“The PGA Show is our largest annual gathering of PGA Professionals and the most significant business event for the global golf community each and every year,” said PGA of America President Jim Richerson. “It is a valued opportunity to experience and source the latest innovations, connect with peers and industry leadership, and grow your career and business. We are better from coming together at the PGA Show, and the sport and business of golf is in good hands from the cross-community collaboration.”

“We are excited to welcome back to the PGA Show the very best brands in golf, from market leaders and established companies to wide-ranging service providers and inventive start-ups,” said PGA Golf Exhibitions Vice President Marc Simon. “This expansive mix of companies creates an unparalleled marketplace of the newest innovations to improve the golf experience. Additional education, business, career and peer networking programs in a packed Show Week schedule help to elevate the business of the sport at every level.”

The 2023 PGA Show Week will begin with the PGA Teaching & Coaching Summit (Jan. 22-23), the AGM Retail Conference (Jan. 24) and the PGA Show Education Conference (Jan. 24-27) at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) and the NGCOA’s Golf Business Conference (Jan. 23-25) at both the Rosen Centre Hotel and the Convention Center. The 20th PGA Show Demo & Fitting Day will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Orange County National Golf Center. PGA Show exhibits, demonstrations, presentations and special events will fill out the industry calendar Wednesday - Friday, Jan. 25-27, at the Convention Center.

The New Product Zone during the 2022 PGA Show at the Orange County Convention Center on January 26, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)