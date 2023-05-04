A Darling Debut: Braden Shattuck Wins 2023 PGA Professional Championship in New Mexico

One year ago, Braden Shattuck officially became a PGA Member.

Today, he’s a PGA Professional Champion.

After a 68 in the third round vaulted him into the lead with John Somers of the North Florida PGA, Shattuck kept his solid play going into the final day at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana, New Mexico, shooting a 2-under 70 — complete with a clutch par putt on No. 18 to avoid a playoff — to win the 2023 PGA Professional Championship at 9-under-par.

(Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Shattuck, the PGA Director of Instruction at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Pennsylvania, sank three birdies and had a near-miss ace on No. 15 during his fourth round to outlast charges from Matt Cahill and Michael Block — who finished one back at 8-under — and a host of other talented competitors at Twin Warriors, where conditions became blustery during the back nine.

It didn’t seem to faze the Philadelphia PGA Member, however. And now, he’s the newest owner of the Walter Hagen Cup.

“It feels incredible — I couldn’t imagine being here right now,” Shattuck said after his win. “Obviously you want to win the golf tournament when you walk in the door and show up, but my goal was really just to be in the top 20.

“This is my first PGA Professional Championship that I've played in so I didn’t really know what to expect. It means the world though. I can’t believe it.”