By the Numbers: 2023 PGA Professional Championship

The 2023 PGA Professional Championship is underway.

Hosted by Twin Warriors Golf Club for the third time, this year with Santa Ana Golf Club serving as host for opening two rounds of play, the Championship will see a field of 312 PGA Professionals trying to survive two cuts and earn a spot on the Corebridge Financial PGA Team.

The top 20 finishers that compose the Corebridge Financial PGA Team gain an invitation to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, May 15-21, while the newly-minted PGA Professional Champion receives exemptions into six PGA Tour events over the next 12 months.

A field of this size is sure to render some great stories, each built around the hopes and dreams of the individuals teeing it up. After years of dedication to serving the customer of the game of golf, this is the opportunity for PGA Professionals to have some of the spotlight shined on them.

Here’s a look at some interesting aspects of the 2023 PGA Professional Championship, by the numbers:

The Event: 55th Edition

The 2023 Field: 312 players

PGA Sections Represented: 41

The Purse: $715,000

Winner’s Share: $60,000

Method of Play: 72-Hole Stroke Play

First Cut: 36 holes, low 90 scorers and ties

Second Cut: 54 holes, low 70 scorers and ties

Playoff Scenarios:

A 1st place tie will go to a 3-hole aggregate playoff on holes #16, #17 and #18. If still tied after three holes, there will be a sudden death playoff on #18, #10, #11, #16 and #17.

A playoff to determine the top 20 finishers will be on a sudden-death basis and the hole rotation will be #10 through #17.

Exemptions Available: 12

1. Eligible Champions of the PGA Professional Championship, if eligible.

2. Top 20 finishers (plus ties) from the 2022 PGA Professional Championship, if eligible.

3. PGA Professionals making the “cut” at the 2022 PGA Championship, if any.

4. 2022 PGA Cup and/or Women’s PGA Cup Team Members.

5. 2022 Senior PGA Professional Champion, if eligible.

6. 2022 Assistant PGA Professional Champion, if eligible.

7. 2022 Rolex PGA Professional Player of the Year, if eligible.

8. 2022 Rolex Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year, if eligible.

9. 2022 Rolex Women’s PGA Professional Player of the Year, if eligible.

10. 2023 PGA Winter Championships Stroke Play Championship (top 2 finishers).

11. 2023 PGA Professional Championship Special Exemptions.

12. All other players in the field advanced from PGA Section Professional Championships.

Number of Past PGA Professional Champions in the Field: 13

Oldest Player in the Field: Jeff Coston, PGA (67)

Youngest Player in the Field: Joel Boulanger, PGA (23)

MostChampionship Appearances in the Field: Ron Philo Jr., PGA (27)

Casey Pyne of the Metropolitan PGA Section during the 55th PGA Professional Championship. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Greatest PGA Section Representation: Metropolitan PGA Section (18 players)

Clubs with the Most Participants in the Field:

Preston Trail Golf Club, Dallas, Texas (3)

Shooting Star of Jackson Hole, Teton Village, Wyoming (3)

Number of Players Making Their PGA Professional Championship Debut: 78