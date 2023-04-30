How to Watch the 2023 PGA Professional Championship

For the third time in its illustrious history, the 2023 PGA Professional Championship will pay a visit to New Mexico.

Twin Warriors Golf Club and Santa Ana Golf Clubs will host a field of 312 PGA Professionals vying to win the Walter Hagen Cup and earn one of 20 spots on the Corebridge Financial PGA Team, which will clinch an exemption into the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, later in May.

The 2023 PGA Professional Champion will also earn exemptions into six PGA Tour events over the next 12 months.

Jesse Mueller, the PGA General Manager at Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona, won the 2022 PGA Professional Championship at Omni Barton Creek in Austin, Texas, and is seeking to become the first repeat Champion since Mike Small in 2009-10.

See the schedule below fo streaming and broadcast times (all times Eastern). You can also follow all the action with live scoring and full coverage on PGA.com.

Round 1 (April 30)

10 p.m.-midnight — Golf Channel (re-air)

Round 2 (May 1)

4-7 p.m. — Golf Channel

Round 3 (May 2)

4-7 p.m. — Golf Channel

Round 4 (May 3)

4-7 p.m. — Golf Channel