A Great Drill to Help You Sink More Short Putts

There's nothing worse than missing a makeable putt. Everything tells you the putt should go in, but sometimes it's small mistakes that lead to big misses.
With so much focus on the speed and line, golfers can lose sight of their fundamentals of grip, aim and set-up. Justin Martin, who's the PGA of America Director of Instruction at The Park West Palm, sees errant fundamentals a lot during lessons. In the video below, Martin will show you an easy way to get your aim and set-up on track, making those short putts a little easier to make.
