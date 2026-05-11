A Guide to Visiting Philadelphia from a PGA Member

PGA Championship week has finally arrived, and the Philadelphia PGA Section is thrilled to showcase the best of the Delaware Valley for fans visiting Aronimink Golf Club. Since it is the United States’ semiquincentennial, start your journey by immersing yourself in history at Independence National Historical Park to see the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, or explore the trails at Valley Forge, George Washington’s winter encampment located just minutes from the course. In Center City, you can run the famous "Rocky Steps" while at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, visit the Franklin Institute, or marvel at the massive William Penn statue atop City Hall…ask any Philadelphian: the Curse of Billy Penn was real. Between sights, snap a photo at LOVE Park or explore the medical mysteries at the Mütter Museum.

Philadelphia’s culinary scene is as legendary as its history. For a true local experience, navigate the stalls of Reading Terminal Market—be sure to grab a fig bar from Metropolitan Bakery—or head to South Street to Other Half Brewing. While the cheesesteak debate at Dalessandro’s, Jim’s, and Angelo’s never ends, don't overlook a roast pork sandwich from Dinic’s. For a post-round drink, try local favorites like Philadium, Fergie’s Pub, or National Mechanics, or venture out to 2SP Brewing Company. If you need a retail break, the massive King of Prussia Mall features the new Netflix House and Eataly just a short drive away.

If the spring weather calls you outdoors, find tranquility at the sprawling 1,000-acre Longwood Gardens or the intimate Chanticleer Garden, located less than 10 minutes from the championship grounds. For those looking to tee it up themselves, Jeffersonville offers an affordable Donald Ross classic, while the brand-new Cobbs Creek Campus features the state-of-the-art Lincoln Financial Center range and "Q School," a short course designed by Tiger Woods.

Finally, for a unique look at the region’s golfing heritage, visit the Hagley Museum in Wilmington to view the Dallin Aerial Survey’s stunning historic photography of the Delaware Valley’s most iconic courses.

We hope you love Philly as much as we do.