Golf Lessons Inspired by PGA Champions

The PGA Championship has not favored just one kind of player. In the past decade, winners have included big hitters, creative shotmakers, tough competitors, clutch finishers, and even a veteran making a comeback. Still, some clear patterns stand out when you look at the last 10 champions, from Jimmy Walker in 2016 to Scottie Scheffler in 2025.

Trust Your Tempo

Jimmy Walker’s win at Baltusrol in 2016 shows that rhythm is important when the pressure is on. Most golfers do not need to swing harder. They need a swing they can repeat, even when they feel nervous.

If you want to learn from the PGA champions quickly, start by watching the consistency in their tempo. Choose a pace that helps you finish balanced. Stick with it and make it your own.

Lean on What You Do Best

Justin Thomas won the PGA in 2017 and 2022. Brooks Koepka took the title in 2018, 2019 and 2023. Each of these wins was different, but they all had one thing in common: JT and Brooks stayed true to themselves and their game, even under immense pressure.

Many amateurs overlook this lesson and continually try to be a golfer they are not. Your game improves faster when you focus on your real strengths. If your iron play is your strong point, use it. If your short game helps you score, work on that. Champions trust what makes them unique.

Get Sharp From 150 Yards and In

Collin Morikawa’s 2020 win at Harding Park and Xander Schauffele’s 2024 victory at Valhalla were different, but both prove the same point: solid play with scoring clubs works. Being sharp from 150 and in will always put you at an advantage. Being the best you possibly can be from 100 yards and in will truly accelerate your improvement.

For most golfers, the best way to lower scores is not by hitting the driver farther. It is by improving with wedges and short irons, and by controlling your carry distances into the greens.

Stay Patient When the Course Gets Hard

Phil Mickelson’s 2021 win at Kiawah and Koepka’s 2023 win at Oak Hill were not about forcing birdies on every hole. They won because they knew when to attack and when to play it safe.

That is how good golf works at any level. Do not treat every hole as a chance to attack. Sometimes, playing it safe is smarter. A careful par is often better than a risky bogey.

Recover Without Drama

Walker, Thomas, Koepka, Morikawa, Mickelson, Schauffele and Scheffler all stopped bad moments from getting worse. Thomas has won by recovering well. Koepka has stayed steady under pressure. Scheffler won in 2025 by staying in control most of the week.

For amateurs, this means that after a bad shot, your goal is not to be a hero. Focus on damage control. Get the ball back in play and make your next shot easier.

Make “Boring” Golf Your Friend

Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 PGA win at Quail Hollow shows that steady, disciplined golf still wins. He did not need to be flashy. He just stayed in control.

Most golfers would get better faster by making simpler choices. Aim for the middle of the green, pick the right club off the tee, and play away from trouble. Playing it safe often leads to better scores.

Build a Go-To Shot

All recent champions have had a shot they trust when it matters most. It could be a fade, a controlled iron, a low wedge, or a putt they believe in.

You do not need a bag full of tricks. You just need one or two reliable shots you can count on when it matters.

Practice for the First Tee, Not the Range Stall

Champions practice with purpose. They do not just hit balls at random. They use different clubs, watch their ball flight, and get ready to play for real.

Amateurs should practice the same way. Give each practice session a goal. Choose your favorite PGA Championship moments and imagine playing those holes. Pick targets, switch clubs, and try to make it feel like real golf.

Respect the Short Game

Even with all the power in today’s game, the PGA Championship shows that chipping, pitching, and putting still decide who wins. When you feel nervous, touch is what counts.

If you only have 30 minutes to practice, do not spend most of it hitting drivers. Channel your inner Phil Mickelson at Kiawah and focus on the scoring clubs; they deserve your best effort.

Own the Moment

The biggest lesson from the last 10 PGA champions is that none of them shied away from the spotlight. They all stayed committed, even when things got tough.

That is the challenge for all of us. Commit to the shot. Commit to the club. Commit to the line. Golf usually rewards conviction far more than doubt.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.