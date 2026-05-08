5 Simple Drills Every Golfer Should Know (and Use!)

No matter what level of golfer you are, practice is essential to improving your game. Some of the most beneficial drills don’t require complicated equipment. In fact, many of the most effective drills focus on the small details of the swing that can create huge improvements in consistency on the course.

If you’re looking to sharpen your game this season, here are five essential drills every golfer should know.

1. Step-Through Drill

Weight transfer is one of the most common issues golfers face in their swing. The Step-Through Drill helps golfers properly transfer their weight toward the target during the downswing and feel the correct sequence of movement.

Start with your feet together while addressing the golf ball. Take your backswing, and as you begin the downswing, step toward the target with your lead foot. This allows your body to naturally rotate through the golf ball and promotes proper weight transfer.

2. Line in the Sand Drill

One of the shots golfers struggle with most is the greenside bunker shot. Whether it’s catching the ball thin and sending it over the green or hitting too far behind the ball and leaving it in the bunker, this part of the course can be a nightmare for many players.

The Line in the Sand Drill is one of the best ways to develop consistent bunker contact. First, draw a line in the sand approximately one inch behind the golf ball. Your focus should be on striking that line while sliding the club underneath the golf ball. This drill promotes consistent impact and helps build confidence when facing greenside bunker shots.

3. Gate Putting Drill

The most important factor in putting is starting the ball on the intended line. The Gate Putting Drill is a simple exercise that can help golfers perfect this skill.

Begin by placing two tees in the ground slightly wider than your putter head, creating a small “gate.” The goal is to make putting strokes where the putter passes through the gate without touching the tees. This drill promotes a more consistent putting path and improves face control at impact.

4. Towel Carry Drill

The purpose of the Towel Carry Drill is to improve distance control on chip shots. When you are around the green, touch is extremely important, and this drill is designed to develop that feel.

Place a towel on the green and practice hitting chip shots that land on the towel. The goal is not to hole the shot, but to consistently land the ball on the towel so you can develop reliable carry distance. This helps improve both feel and trajectory control on your chips.

5. Towel Under Arms Drill

It’s very easy for a golfer’s arms to become disconnected from the body during the swing, which often leads to inconsistent shots. The Towel Under Arms Drill helps strengthen the connection between the arms and the body.

Place a small towel across your chest and tuck it under both arms. The goal is to keep the towel in place throughout the backswing and through impact. This drill promotes better synchronization between the arms and torso and can greatly improve ball striking.

Each of these drills is simple but extremely effective for golfers of all skill levels. Whether you’re at the range, on the putting green, or practicing at home, implementing these drills can lead to more consistency on the golf course—and hopefully, lower scores.