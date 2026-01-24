A Look at the Hottest Golf Fashion at the 2026 PGA Show

One of the key parts of the PGA Show is fashion. From the booths to the fashion show, the PGA Show gives the PGA of America Golf Professionals and their staff an opportunity to see the latest trends, brands, and more in golf wear, so they know how to best merchandise their golf shops. With over 1,100 golf brands in attendance, the PGA Show has so many awesome products to choose from.

We walked around and highlighted a few of the booths, including Harlestons, Holderness & Bourne, Blanco Clothing, and others. Check it out!