POV: You're a PGA of America Golf Professional at the 2026 PGA Show

The PGA Show has a bit of a mystique to it. Not open to the public, the PGA Show gives golf industry professionals the opportunity to see, feel, and learn about the latest golf tech & gear before they introduce them to the general public.

Hosted at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, the PGA Show is one of the largest gatherings of golf industry members in the world. The PGA Show is set to host more than 33,000 golf industry professionals from 94 countries and all 50 U.S. States, as well as more than 1,100 participating brands.

1,100 brands. That's a lot of gear to check out. We connected with a PGA of America Golf Professional and sent them out in a pair of Meta Glasses to give everyone at home a first-hand look at what the PGA Show is all about.

Enjoy!