Category - Amateur Programs

A Memorable U.S. Amateur Run at Cherry Hills for NCCGA Alum Paul Chang

By Abbi Kasitz
Published on

The 123rd U.S. Amateur is coming down the home stretch at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado. And a former PGA National Collegiate Club Golf Association (NCCGA) golfer just completed a memorable run at the event.
Paul Chang of China, who is now set to make his varsity golf debut at University of Virginia, made it to Round of 16 in Match Play. Chang won a 22-hole Match over Caleb Surratt before losing in 19 holes to John Marshall Butler.
Chang, who finished in a tie for 38th in the stroke play portion of the U.S. Amateur, had an incredibly successful National Collegiate Club Golf career competing as part of the University of Virginia, winning 4 events in 2021 and 2022. He’s turned his club golf success into a varsity golf spot with the Cavaliers.

