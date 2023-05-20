Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Category - Major Events

A Mic'd Up Walk at the PGA Championship

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

As Oak Hill sparkled today in the central New York sunshine, one of the competitors was also in the spotlight — with his own Texas flair.
JJ Killeen, the PGA Head Professional at Red Feather Golf & Social Club in Lubbock, Texas, teed off in the opening round at 4:16 p.m. ET on the East Course’s 10th hole, playing alongside Thomas Detry and Matt Wallace. It’s his first appearance in a PGA Championship, a berth he earned by qualifying at last month’s PGA Professional Championship for the Corebridge Financial PGA Team.
The Northern Texas PGA Member was mic’d up from his Round 1 warm-up session to the opening tee shot through a “good, clean par” at No. 10.
Below, you’ll find an exclusive look to the start of Killeen’s 2023 PGA Championship journey:

