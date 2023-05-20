A Mic'd Up Walk at the PGA Championship

As Oak Hill sparkled today in the central New York sunshine, one of the competitors was also in the spotlight — with his own Texas flair.

JJ Killeen, the PGA Head Professional at Red Feather Golf & Social Club in Lubbock, Texas, teed off in the opening round at 4:16 p.m. ET on the East Course’s 10th hole, playing alongside Thomas Detry and Matt Wallace. It’s his first appearance in a PGA Championship, a berth he earned by qualifying at last month’s PGA Professional Championship for the Corebridge Financial PGA Team.

The Northern Texas PGA Member was mic’d up from his Round 1 warm-up session to the opening tee shot through a “good, clean par” at No. 10.

Below, you’ll find an exclusive look to the start of Killeen’s 2023 PGA Championship journey: