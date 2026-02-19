ALS Bridge Foundation Founder Peter Broome Recognized by PGA of America for Lifelong Service to Golf

. Peter Broome was widely known as a bridge builder throughout his impressive career, highlighted by 30 years at Acushnet Company, where he served on the global senior leadership team based at the corporate headquarters in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. So when he was diagnosed with ALS in the summer of 2024, he did what he’s always done — he built connections and later launched the aptly named ALS Bridge Foundation

For his outstanding contributions to the game of golf and for decades of support to PGA of America Golf Professionals, Peter was conferred an Honorary Member of the PGA of America at the conclusion of the 109th PGA of America Annual Meeting, Nov. 6 at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

Peter first developed a love for the game as a junior golfer at Royal Montreal Golf Club and Mount Bruno Country Club. As a competitor, he won championships at the club, regional, and provincial levels.

Broome was mentored by PGA of Canada professional Bob Hogarth, which planted the seed to pursue a career in golf and led to a deep appreciation for the impact of golf professionals.

“It has been both a personal and professional honor and privilege to support and promote PGA Members who are at the epicenter of the game. My career led me to Acushnet, which shared the same belief in the important role of the PGA Member,” said Broome.

While at Acushnet, Broome served as Senior Vice President and oversaw Titleist Brand Management and Acushnet’s Industry Relations, working on partnerships and communications with key stakeholders in the game, including the PGA of America, PGA TOUR, and golf’s governing bodies. Additionally, Broome oversaw Acushnet’s operations in Latin America and Canada.

Golf and leadership taught Peter that nothing meaningful is achieved alone. In their search for answers after his ALS diagnosis, Peter and his family met incredible people—scientists, doctors, and patients—united by one fight, even as they approached it from different sides of the bridge.

He saw researchers with innovative ideas who needed funding and patients who needed access to those innovations. The ALS Bridge Foundation was born to connect them — to fund research, expand access to trials, and build a global network that transforms urgency into progress.

The support Peter and his family have received is highlighted by the significant friendships forged across the golf industry. Examples include the generosity of PGA Champion and U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley and his wife, Jillian, who made a significant donation, and Brad Faxon's steadfast commitment as President of the Foundation.

JT at Panther National: An Ultra-Exclusive Round with Justin & Mike Thomas

Spend an unforgettable afternoon with the Thomas family—enjoying lunch and world-class golf at the brand-new Panther National. You and two guests will play side by side with two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas and PGA Master Professional Mike Thomas.

A Captain’s Table: Lunch & Golf with Luke Donald at The Bears Club

Share an unforgettable lunch with Luke Donald at the legendary Bears Club in Jupiter. Joined by two guests, you’ll hear firsthand from the former World No. 1 and two-time Ryder Cup Captain as he reflects on leadership, competition, and life at the top of the game.

Inside the Mind of Golf’s Greatest Putter: Brad Faxon at Old Marsh

When the world’s best start searching for answers on the greens, they turn to Brad Faxon. Now it’s your opportunity. You and two guests will receive a private, unforgettable lesson in the art of putting from one of the game’s true masters and much more.

As cool as these experiences would be, it is even more special to support a cause as important as ALS research.

Peter and the team at The ALS Bridge Foundation are committed to accelerating the development of effective ALS treatments by funding early-stage drug trials and expanding access to early diagnostics across the United States and Canada. The mission is to connect promising research with real-world patient solutions—so ALS can become a treatable disease.