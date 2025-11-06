PGA of America Elects Golf Industry Veteran Peter Broome Honorary Member

Peter Broome, former Acushnet Company Senior Vice President, was conferred an Honorary Member of the PGA of America at the conclusion of the 109th PGA of America Annual Meeting Nov. 6 at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

Broome, the 13th Honorary Member of the Association, was elected by the PGA of America Delegates during a special meeting on August 14, 2025, for his outstanding contributions to the game of golf and for decades of support to PGA of America Golf Professionals.

"Peter has been far more than a business partner to the PGA of America and our PGA of America Golf Professionals—he's been a trusted friend and unwavering champion whose impact on our industry will resonate for generations," said PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague. "Throughout his remarkable career, Peter has been a gracious and passionate advocate for PGA Professionals, dedicating himself to ensuring their invaluable work was not only supported, but celebrated. His visionary leadership fostered a deeply meaningful partnership between the PGA of America and Acushnet—one that has strengthened the PGA Show, enhanced the PGA Golf Retirement Plus Program and elevated our Championships in ways that will benefit our membership for years to come."

Peter Broome and Arnold Palmer.

“To join former U.S. Presidents and other golf luminaries on this short list of PGA Honorary Members is humbling and overwhelming,” said Broome. “It has been both a personal and professional honor and privilege to support and promote PGA Members who are at the epicenter of the game. My career led me to Acushnet, which shared the same belief in the important role of the PGA Member.”

Broome, a native of Montreal, Canada, first developed a love for the game as a junior golfer at Royal Montreal Golf Club and Mount Bruno Country Club. As a competitor, he won championships at the club, regional and provincial levels.

Broome was mentored by PGA of Canada professional Bob Hogarth, which planted the seed to pursue a career in golf and led to deep appreciation for the impact of golf professionals.

“My lifelong connection with PGA Members was initiated by my father, who idolized his Professional,” said Broome. “In addition, my first hero and mentor was a PGA Member who had a significant influence on my love for the game and eventual career path.”

He served as an assistant professional at several Canadian golf clubs while attending McGill University in Montreal. After graduating in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in education, he stayed in the industry, highlighted by 30 years with Acushnet Company as a member of the global senior leadership team based at the corporate headquarters in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

While at Acushnet, Broome served as Senior Vice President and was responsible for Titleist Brand Management and Acushnet’s Industry Relations, overseeing partnerships and communications with key stakeholders in the game including the PGA of America, PGA TOUR and golf’s governing bodies. Additionally, Broome was responsible for Acushnet’s operations in Latin America and Canada.

PGA Vice President Eric Eshleman, Dr. Condoleezza Rice, Broome and Jim Nantz.

This year, Broome received the George Cumming Award from PGA of Canada for exceptional contributions to the game and the association, the 10th recipient of the award in the association’s history. He also recently received the Legacy Award from the Canada Golf Foundation for distinguished service to the game in Canada and Worldwide.

In August of 2024, Broome was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), leading to the creation, with his family and close friends, of the Bridge Foundation in 2025. The foundation’s mission is to raise awareness and funding in support, research and treatment for the ALS community.

Broome and wife Sandy live in Jupiter, Florida, and have three children—Valerie (Jon Curran), Matthew (Caroline) and Bradley (Juliette)—and three grandsons, Peter, George and Jack.

Broome and his grandsons.

Broome joins an esteemed list of PGA Honorary Members including former U.S. Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Gerald R. Ford and George H.W. Bush, who were recognized for service to the United States of America and the game of golf; along with professional golfers Gary Player and Dennis Walters; and entertainer Bob Hope.

Honorary PGA Membership categories include long-tenured staff who distinguished themselves as national representatives of the Association; national and international business leaders providing volunteer service to the PGA of America; professional golfers whose lack of U.S. citizenship or disabilities precluded their acquiring membership; and entertainers or sports figures who generated charitable support for the sport or by their endeavors strived for inclusion in the game and business of golf.

Lifetime Honorary PGA Members (Year of Election)

Thomas Crane, 1962

Hon. Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1967

Gary Player, 1974

Hon. Gerald R. Ford, 1975

Bob Hope, 1982

Lloyd Lamber, 1986

Dennis Walters, 1992

John Jachym, 1994

Hon. George H.W. Bush, 2003

Joseph P. Steranka, 2008

Joe Louis Barrow Sr., 2009

Tim Rosaforte, 2020

Peter Broome, 2025