The Mentor and Problem-Solver: Meet Scott Paris, the 2025 PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year

Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Feb. 2025 issue of PGA Magazine.

PGA of America Golf Professionals wear a variety of hats when it comes to some of the jobs they’re expected to fulfill on a regular basis. The lengthy list includes traditional duties such as coach, clubfitter, confidant, mentor, merchandiser, tournament organizer, Rules expert, personnel manager, marketing and advertising director, budgeting genius, accountant and many more.

No matter the time of year, they are often required to carry out dozens of different duties associated with golf operations on any given day. Scott Paris, the 2025 PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year, checks all the boxes when it comes to the countless roles PGA of America Professionals play, but he has also demonstrated three additional qualities that transcend the typical job responsibilities of a PGA Professional.

First, the 57-year-old Director of Golf at Plainfield Country Club in Edison, New Jersey, has become a prolific problem-solver. Paris has developed a highly successful formula for identifying issues and devising effective solutions with the expertise of a high-level attorney mitigating a difficult case. His pursuit of “constant improvement” has given birth to numerous new programs, policies and operational breakthroughs at Plainfield and throughout the New Jersey PGA Section.

Second, Paris has mastered the art and science of turning potential personal and professional roadblocks into building blocks – turning negatives into positives and overcoming myriad personal and professional challenges to consistently turn lemons into lemonade, even when potentially devastating events materialize.

Third, Paris has become an efficient leader and unifying force at Plainfield Country Club and in the New Jersey PGA Section. He understands that a team rowing the boat in harmony will have more power and accomplish more than any individual when it comes to golf operations, Section matters and charitable fundraising efforts throughout the community and region.

If Paris sounds like the consummate PGA of America Golf Professional, he is.

But his humility and businesslike approach to golf would never allow the former ski racer to admit such a thing. Paris’ management philosophy is simple.

“I believe in leaving things better than I found them and helping others while you do it,” confides Paris, the 2013 and 2017 New Jersey PGA Section Golf Professional of the Year and the national 2013 PGA of America Merchandiser of the Year for private facilities.

“By defining ideal outcomes and building consensus as a team, productivity and enjoyment can be elevated tremendously. With every team, board or organization I have been a part of, I repeatedly ask the same question: ‘What can we improve?’

“My upbringing and my career as a PGA Professional have been the two most impactful influences in the development of my leadership philosophy. I am always working to improve everything possible at Plainfield and in the New Jersey Section. If we identify a problem, we work together to solve that problem to create a better working environment for everyone involved.”

Stories Tell Tales of Success

There are a handful of short stories that shine a light into the character and problem-solving abilities of Paris, who in addition to his professional duties is raising three children with wife Rachel – son Jack and twins Kate and Will.

In August of 2018, Paris was playing in the Met Open Foundation Pro-Am with three Plainfield Country Club members at the Country Club of Fairfield in Connecticut. His group was waiting for the 18th green to clear when Paris spied a group of junior golfers decked out in matching red shirts on the adjacent practice grounds. When a volunteer told Paris the kids were from the First Tee of Bridgeport participating in a youth clinic, the light bulb went off in his head.

“I turned to my Plainfield members and said, ‘That is what we should do at the Plainfield West 9 (a nine-hole course owned and operated by Plainfield Country Club) – host a First Tee program for juniors,” recalls Paris. “One of the members I was with, Paul Zoidis, started researching the program to see if it was a possibility. When we took the idea to our membership, there were supporters and detractors, but we continued to pursue the possibility, realizing it would provide programs and playing opportunities for all of the youths in the area.”

Plainfield's West Nine now houses First Tee programming.

Several months later, Plainfield Country Club became the first private club to establish a First Tee program on its grounds and the First Tee of Metropolitan New York at Plainfield was born.

“We are honored to have PGA Professional Bill Castner as the initial Program Director and Head Professional at the West 9,” assures Paris. “It has become a win-win for the First Tee participants and our surrounding communities.

“More than 15 years later, the First Tee program at Plainfield serves approximately 400 youths, ranging in age 5 to 17 from Edison, Elizabeth, Newark, Plainfield, South Plainfield and other surrounding communities. It truly impacts the lives of young people, particularly those in need, by providing golf classes and educational programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy life choices.”

Renovation of Ross Course

Paris’ leadership and organizational skills were in the spotlight again at Plainfield starting in 1999 when the club decided to renovate and modernize its 100-year-old, Donald Ross-designed championship course. The project called for the removal of more than 1,200 trees, the expansion of 16 greens, lengthening of 12 tees, restoring several bunkers from the original Ross design and creating chipping areas by Ross-renovation specialist Gil Hanse and his team.

“My primary role was helping to educate our members on why Gil Hanse’s master plan was the right thing to do,” says Paris. “Initially, it was an emotional and divisive initiative. When Gil explains his plans, it is so easy to understand. I simply shared his logic behind restoring our Donald Ross gem. Gil did an exceptional job selecting the first few holes to be renovated.

The fourth Hole at Plainfield Country Club. (Fred Vuich/USGA)

“Once the membership saw the first few holes finished, the questions changed from ‘Why are we doing this?’ to ‘When are we going to do more?’ Today, the golf course is universally praised and is a testament to a well-thought-out and executed plan.”

The renovation has not only returned the venerable Ross course to its original grandeur, but has helped Plainfield land three major USGA national events — the 2025 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, the 2031 U.S. Senior Women’s Open and the 2037 U.S. Senior Open after the New Jersey venue previously hosted the 1978 U.S. Amateur, 1987 U.S. Women’s Open, and a 2011 and 2015 PGA TOUR FedEx Cup playoff event.

A Popular Personnel Manager

Paris’ multiple business skills were recognized in 2018 when the PGA Director of Golf also became the first Chief Operating Officer at Plainfield Country Club, overseeing approximately 100 employees during peak season. He takes tremendous pride in mentoring and providing a pathway to a career in golf for those who show a desire to make the business their long-term livelihood. Paris has an open-door policy for his team members, encourages associates to enroll in PGA of America education programs, and leads by example in inviting them to become involved in PGA Section programs.

Why is he such an advocate of mentoring? Perhaps because the former ski racer was the recipient of first-class mentoring himself after he decided to make golf his vocation.

“Mentoring is what we do as PGA of America Professionals,” insists Paris, who has also employed more than 50 interns from PGA Golf Management University Programs during the past 20 years. “I’ve asked several PGA Professionals for help over the years and the answer was always ‘yes.’

Paris, second from left, is surrounded by Plainfield Country Club staff members Rhett Sellers, PGA Associate (left); Golf Services Manager David Preacher (right); and Ryan Hager, PGA, Director of Instruction (far right).

“We all help each other. That is one of the special things about our Association and about our game. Mentoring is a win-win for everyone and is incredibly rewarding.”

Mentors who helped Paris shape his career as a player, manager and all-purpose PGA of America Professional include Gary Reynolds, PGA, at Hartford Golf Club; James Masserio, PGA, and Jim Mancill, PGA, at Aronimink Golf Club; Simon Holmes at his teaching academy; and a long list of talented PGA of America Professionals in the Philadelphia, New Jersey and North Florida PGA Sections. On the fitness side, Ben Shear and TPI founders Greg Rose and Dave Phillips, PGA, have educated Paris about the importance of the body, staying fit and the golf swing.

Recruiting, Retaining Talent

Paris considers recruiting and retaining talent at Plainfield one of his highest priorities – and one of his greatest challenges.

“We have been successful in recruiting and keeping talent by investing in their careers while developing a team attitude – when one person succeeds, we all succeed,” says Paris. “By helping employees define career goals and shaping plans to achieve those goals, our employees and the organization benefit. By helping them earn PGA Memberships, CMAA Memberships, GCSAA certifications, etc., and developing the skills needed to move on, the product we provide improves.

"I believe in leaving things better than I found them and helping others while you do it." Scott Paris, PGA

“We also show our commitment to team members through improved benefits, meals, competitive compensation and renovated housing facilities. The talent on our team has never been better, and our membership has benefited from that tremendously.”

A special Alumni Wall at Plainfield Country Club (PCC) pays tribute to the contributions of major team members who gained valuable experience at the club under Paris’ tutelage to advance their careers. To date, the Alumni Wall includes more than 20 PGA of America Members who now serve elsewhere as Head Professionals, Directors of Golf, General Managers, etc.

Paris stands next to the ever-growing Plainfield alumni wall.

“The Alumni Wall keeps growing,” laughs Paris. “It includes head professionals, teaching professionals, green superintendents, general managers, executive chefs, accountants, sales executives and others who used PCC as a springboard for their careers. PCC is a better place because of their contributions, and I learned tremendously from them. We are only as good as our team, so we make their development and work experience a priority.”

Learns to Overcome Adversity

Into every life some rain must fall, and Paris has faced his share of challenges – challenges for which they do not prepare you in business school. Consider that the longtime New Jersey Section officer and former President has maintained one of the busiest schedules in golf while helping his wife, Rachel, fight breast cancer -- not once, but twice.

“Rachel and I were in shock when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer,” admits Paris. “I draw a lot of my mental strength and compassion from Rachel. We needed to quickly get educated and understand options to get her healthy.

The Paris family: son Jack, Scott, wife Rachel, daughter Kate and son Will.

“The Plainfield Country Club membership knocked down walls to get her in front of the best medical team around. Then we stuck with their plan, week after week after week, until treatment was complete. During her treatment, the PCC family and our family/friends provided meals, rides for our kids and constant support. It is situations like that where you understand quickly that we are all a big family – the Plainfield Country Club family, the New Jersey Section family and the PGA of America family.”

There were understandably tears in Paris’ eyes when he qualified for the 2019 U.S. Senior Open won by Steve Stricker in South Bend, Indiana, and his wife arrived for Friday’s second round with the couple’s three children after Rachel had undergone chemotherapy the day before.

“Rachel had chemotherapy Thursday while I was competing in the first round. Then she hopped on a plane with my three kids, sister-in-law and nephew and arrived during the second round,” reflects Paris. “She is such an inspiration. I will never forget their arrival. The entire week was incredible, but two days too short.

“I will never forget the very special things the Plainfield membership did to help me and my family that week. Being inside the ropes with players I have idolized for years was special. I also played practice rounds with Jay Haas, Jeff Sluman and Billy Andrade. I didn’t have my best that week, but played well for the first round (72).”

Tragic Accident in 2015

Paris’ emotions and mettle were severely tested in January of 2015 when Plainfield Country Club Director of Instruction Wes Mensing was tragically struck by a car and killed while crossing a street in Manhattan, New York, while holding hands with his girlfriend (who survived the accident). Paris had hired Mensing, 27, a product of Methodist University’s PGA Golf Management University Program, just one year earlier to handle the increased demand for lessons at Plainfield, and in one year Mensing had doubled instruction hours.

“We endured a massive tragedy when Wes was struck and killed as a pedestrian in New York City,” admits Paris, who organized a Celebration of Life in Mensing’s honor.

“Wes came to us after training with Jim McLean at his golf schools. He was voted one of the top young instructors under 40 in America and had his whole life and career ahead of him,” says Paris. “Again, my staff, our membership and I were in shock. The PCC Officers, PGA Professional Mike Conley and I created a plan to help the family and I managed the media stuff. I was so proud and appreciative of the PCC family for their support.

“The event was so difficult, but provided all of us closure and a deep appreciation for the time we had with Wes. I still think of him every time I enter our Performance Center and see his memorial plaque.”

From Skiing to Golf

Growing up in Avon, Connecticut, Paris played several sports in high school and was particularly enamored with skiing. In fact, after earning a degree in business administration at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania, Paris and a group of friends moved to Aspen, Colorado, and spent the winter teaching skiing, tuning skis and ski racing in the town league.

“My parents introduced us to skiing as kids and it was a special part of our upbringing in New England,” says Paris, a lifelong Red Sox fan. “In high school, I was introduced to ski racing and a great coach who inspired us. I raced competitively in high school, college and one year in Colorado. I always knew where my parents were on the slopes during my races. I didn’t realize it at the time, but my career in hospitality and coaching started that winter in Colorado.”

The Paris family at Fenway Park.

Paris discovered golf and loved the game after playing with his father, Bill, in high school and then polishing his game at Bucknell, where he competed on the men’s golf team as a junior and senior. Scott’s mother Bethel was an avid skier and had Paris on the slopes in junior high school, which led to his pursuit of ski racing. But eventually, fairways and greens won out over the downhill and slalom.

“After a year of working and skiing in Colorado, my passion for golf kicked in and I knew I wanted to make it my livelihood,” admits Paris. “We still ski together as a family during golf’s off-season, so I didn’t give up skiing. But golf is my profession and what I have been devoted to for the past 30-plus years. I didn’t play competitive golf in high school. I originally got excited about the game in my mid-to-late teens, and got into a routine playing with my dad or friends several evenings per week.”

Initial Job in Golf

Paris’s first job in golf was with clubmaker John Wheatley at age 20 while the 2025 PGA of America Golf Professional of the Year was attending venerable Aronimink Golf Club in Newton Square, Pennsylvania, one day and told the driver to pull into the entrance. Almost miraculously, he was hired as an assistant professional at Aronimink a few months later and his education toward becoming a well-rounded PGA of America Golf Professional was in full swing.

“The first time I drove past Aronimink, I knew I wanted to be at a place like that and was fortunate to get hired a few months later,” notes Paris. “I knew golf would be my career once I started working at Aronimink in the early 1990s. I loved the culture, people and the incredible golf course architecture. I looked up to and learned a lot about golf operations from PGA Head Professional James Masserio and First Assistant James Mancill. I became quite active in the Philadelphia PGA Section Assistants Association, and got to meet many great Head Professionals in the Section and around the country.”

Aronimink Golf Club.

Early in his career, while learning all aspects of the golf business, Paris was impacted by lessons with PGA of America Professional Mitchell Spearman, who explained cause and effect, and utilized video analysis for the first time. He had taken a few lessons from Walt Lowell, PGA, at Canton Public Golf Course in Connecticut as a teen to master the fundamentals of the golf swing.

Years later, he spent considerable time with instruction guru Simon Holmes, who played a significant role in the careers of Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, Robert Karlsson, Suzann Petterson, Jay Sigel and several other elite players. Holmes not only kept Paris’ game tuned up, but planted the seeds that inspired Paris to become an exemplary teacher of the game.

“My time with Simon Holmes drove my passion to teach. He had a profound impact on my development as a player, teacher and presenter,” admits Paris.

Subscribing to the conviction of “always leaving things better than he found them,” and “What can we improve today?”, Paris was hired as the PGA of America Head Professional at Plainfield Country Club in Edison, New Jersey, in 1997.

“For the first time, I was overseeing an entire golf operation and had to continue to develop as a leader,” reflects Paris. “Hiring, training, motivating, scheduling and leading by example were critical. As a team, we took a fresh look at every aspect of the operation and looked at how we could make things better across the board. Teaching and coaching was immediately prioritized, and instruction hours quadrupled from 1997 to 2015, and we introduced new programs for every segment of the membership.”

First COO at Plainfield

Paris’ dedication to team objectives and his exemplary communication skills quickly led to his promotion to PGA Director of Golf, and in 2018 he became Plainfield Country Club’s first Chief Operating Officer.

“In 2018, our Board of Trustees knew we had a long list of capital projects ahead of us and some departments that needed to improve,” says Paris. “They felt like they needed an employee overseeing each of the department heads instead of having them report up to committee chairs. That would allow the board to focus on strategic planning while the team focused on operations. They decided I should be that person (COO).

“My primary responsibility was to hire talented managers, get them acclimated, help them shape clear objectives, provide the resources they needed to be successful and hold them accountable. It has been an honor to work with and learn from each of them.”

Since being elected to PGA of America Membership more than 30 years ago (in 1994), Paris has consistently and honorably served the Philadelphia and New Jersey PGA Sections, as well as numerous other charities and golf organizations. He has served on or chaired more than 10 committees in the New Jersey Section and has served as an officer, board member or committee chair since 2003.

While serving on the New Jersey PGA Board and as an officer, his commitment to pursuing constant improvement is underscored by the Section breaking ground on new NJPGA and New Jersey Golf Foundation home offices, which ended the Section’s need to rent space. Relations between the New Jersey PGA and other District 2 Sections (the Metropolitan and Philadelphia PGA) were also improved significantly.

Paris with his family at the U.S. Senior Open

Effective time management has allowed Paris to continue his love of playing the game, a love that was developed in college when he walked on at Bucknell. He played in several mini-tour events after college before devoting his career to performing as a PGA of America Professional at a high level. In addition to competing in the 2019 U.S. Senior Open, Paris qualified for the 2019, 2021 and 2024 Senior PGA Professional Championship, the 2015 PGA Professional Championship, and in his younger years advanced to U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying in 2005 and 2011.

“I still enjoy playing the game and try to keep myself in good physical fitness so I can play effectively,” says Paris.

“In my opinion, playing golf is paramount if you’re in the golf business.”