‘I Still Learn Something Everyday’: Scott Paris, PGA, on Succeeding at the Golf Industry’s Highest Levels

There was a time when a PGA Professional would get to the Head Professional position and be stalled in his or her progress up the corporate ladder.

Not any more.

These days, nearly nine percent of PGA Members carry a classification that indicates a management role at their facility, and the percentage grows when you add in Directors of Instruction or Directors of Golf — two titles that also carry management responsibilities.

That means that although most PGA Professionals chose a career in the golf industry because of their love of the game and probably started out washing golf carts, cleaning clubs and manning the golf shop, there are also a variety of long-term leadership opportunities to explore.

Paris has been a fixture in New Jersey PGA Section events, including when Baltusrol Golf Club hosted the 2016 PGA Championship.

Scott Paris is one such leader in the New Jersey PGA Section. When he was at Bucknell University in the late 1980s, Paris had two jobs that introduced him to the golf industry. One was with a world-renowned clubmaker, where Paris learned how to fit golfers and build and repair golf clubs, while the other role was in the bag room and on the range at Hartford Country Club in Connecticut. There, he learned the importance of supporting members and creating value in private club membership.

Today, as the Chief Operating Officer and PGA Director of Golf at the historic Plainfield Country Club in Edison, New Jersey — host of the 1987 U.S. Women’s Open — Paris’ role includes a variety of responsibilities as he works in close collaboration with his department heads to provide a stellar member experience with every interaction.

“We want them to drive away from Plainfield at the end of the day thinking, ‘I cannot wait to do that again!’” says Paris, the 2013 PGA Merchandiser of the Year for Private Facilities. “That’s a service-minded golf industry leader.”

Paris manages all revenues and expenses, maintains a productive partnership with the Board of Trustees to work on strategic planning and plays golf with his members on a regular basis. Playing tournament golf is important to Paris, too — he competes regularly in New Jersey PGA Section events and even qualified for the 74th U.S. Senior Open in 2019.

A fixture at New Jersey PGA Section tournaments, Paris also qualified for the 2019 U.S. Senior Open at Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame in Indiana.

“With more than three decades of experience in the golf industry, I still learn something every day from our team, our members and my PGA Professional colleagues in the business,” notes Paris. “The network of professionals created through membership in the PGA of America and Club Management Association of America (CMAA) has been invaluable in my growth in our field.”

A key to success for Paris over his years at Plainfield? Communication.

“One of my foremost recommendations is that you and the leaders at your club share the same identity for your facility,” he adds. “I have regular conversations with our club leaders and Board of Trustees about who we are as a club and who we want to be.”

So when someone wonders about the different career paths in golf, remember Scott Paris — an example of a passionate PGA Professional who has attained the highest level of management at his facility, and a testament to climbing the ladder all the way to the top.

Intereseted in exploring PGA Membership or a career in golf? Visit pga.org/workingolf today to see what opportunities are available to pursue.