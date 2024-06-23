Amy Yang Dominates at Sahalee, Wins 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Amy Yang has played on the LPGA Tour for 17 years and in 75 majors. She's known for her smooth swing, unflappable nature and the smiley face she has on her bucket hat.

But now, she'll be known as a Major Champion.

Yang won the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday at Sahalee Country Club outside Seattle, the first major title of her career. The South Korean shot rounds of 70-68-71-72 to claim victory by four shots over Jin Young Ko and Lilia Vu. Yang made 15 birdies over four rounds, but it was moreso the lack of mistakes at a narrow Sahalee that led to her winning.

"All the hard work our team did together, I'm grateful for it," Yang said after her round. "I trusted what I prepared, and I did my best all week. I always wanted to win a major and I came close several times. I thought at one point, 'Am I ever going to win a major before I retire?' I'm so grateful, but I'm so happy, too, winning a major."

Only 13 players finished under-par for the week, meaning pars were a premium if you wanted to contend. It seemed like everyone eventually ran into trouble: first round leader Lexi Thompson, Yang's 36-hole co-leader Sarah Schmelzel . . . but not Yang.

Through two rounds, she only bogeyed once. Round 3 featured two more, negated by three birdies. Things came unraveled a bit during Round 4's ending, with a bogey-double bogey on 16 and 17, but that's why you build a big lead, right?

In the end, it was enough for Yang to raise one of the oldest (and biggest) trophies in women's golf.

This is the first victory for Yang since last year's CME Group Tour Championship. She'll be playing at the Summer Olympics in Paris, but unlike the last Olympics, Amy Yang rings a little differently now in the ears of the sports world.

It's Amy Yang, the Major Champion.