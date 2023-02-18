An 'Empowering' Day to Find a Career in Golf for Alabama, Florida Students

Historically, the PGA Show presents a unique opportunity for the golf industry to network and inspire excitement around the game.

However, there's been an increasing need to focus on those who will shape the game’s future. At the 2023 PGA Show, that came in the form of Career Exploration Day, a recruiting and awareness event hosted by PGA of America Career Services emphasizing golf’s many career opportunities.

“I had the opportunity to officially welcome the attendees to the event and it was immediately evident how bright the future was for the industry," says Keith Soriano, a PGA Regional Director for the PGA of America. "We must continue to commit to efforts focused on introducing career opportunities to students.”

Learning about opportunities in the golf from the leaders in the industry at the PGA Show a couple of weeks ago was a priceless experience. ❤️#TBT pic.twitter.com/KlxRgCiwHR — PGA WORKS (@PGAWORKS) February 9, 2023

Led by Recruiting & Member Engagement Specialists Kate Drimel, PGA, Dylan Gladney, Matt Hiner, Caleb Hung, PGA, Leila Mackie, PGA, and Morgan Williamson, PGA, attendees from various parts of Florida, and even parts of Alabama had a memorable experience at Career Exploration Day. The group met with and learned from a panel of industry leaders and PGA Professionals, received one-on-one time with employers at the PGA Show's Career Zone, and toured the PGA Show Floor to view the latest innovations in golf.

By the end of the day, 65 students from diverse backgrounds realized through Career Exploration Day that, just like those attending the PGA Show around them, they, too, could make golf their thing.

A Career Exploration Day attendee listens to a panel discussion on working in golf.

“This year’s Career Exploration Day showed me how valuable representation is within the game of golf," notes Destany Hall, the Georgia PGA Section's Paul Millsap PGA WORKS Fellow. "It was empowering to see Women leaders expressing themselves through both their businesses and voice. I am even more excited about the next step for me as a professional.”

Sparking lifelong interest and passion is what the PGA Career Services Team, namely the Recruiting & Member Engagement Specialists, has been charged to do. With that mission in mind, the team hopes to be a professional bridge builder for students looking to access the $84 billion golf industry, with over 2 million career possibilities.

Interested in exploring a career in golf or PGA Membership? You can find more information today by visiting pga.org/workingolf.