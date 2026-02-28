Austin Smotherman’s Putting Breakthrough: Two Simple Changes Fuel Lead at PGA National

Austin Smotherman stood over a 55-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole Friday afternoon at PGA National, the wind gusting to 20 mph and the greens running fast. Most players from that distance are just hoping to two-putt and move on.

Smotherman drained it.

“You’re just hoping to get down in two from that range,” he said afterward, “and you have that distance a lot if you get stuff on the wind going away, all these slopes, greens are fast.”

That monster make was just one highlight in what’s been a remarkable putting performance through 36 holes at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Smotherman leads the field in strokes gained putting at 4.888 and has rolled in 246 feet 7 inches of putts through two rounds. He shot 62-69 to reach 11 under par, three shots clear of Taylor Moore heading into the weekend.

Here’s what makes this even more impressive: Coming into this week, Smotherman ranked 157th on tour in strokes gained putting this season. Dead last among players who’d made a cut.

So what changed? Smotherman made two adjustments that any golfer can apply to their own game, regardless of skill level.

Tip 1: Ditch the Line and Trust Your Eyes

The most dramatic change Smotherman made this week was removing the alignment line from his golf ball. For the first time in years, he’s putting with a blank ball.

“Trying to just be a little bit more freeing with the stroke, be an artist on the greens, see the line, kind of let it just be external, look at the hole, see where I want it to go in and just trust that I’m pretty good at just aiming in the general vicinity that needs to happen,” Smotherman explained. “Then from there, just letting good speed take over, and hopefully the hole gets in the way.”

This isn’t about being sloppy with your aim. It’s about trusting your natural ability to read greens and react to what you see rather than getting locked into a mechanical process that can create tension.

Action Steps:

Practice without a line for at least one full practice session before trying it on the course Stand behind your ball and pick a spot where you want the ball to enter the hole Look at that spot, then look at your ball, then back to the spot Set up to the putt while keeping your eyes on the target area Make your stroke while thinking about speed, not mechanics Start with shorter putts (5-10 feet) to build confidence before moving to longer distances

The key is letting your eyes and brain work together naturally instead of trying to perfectly align a line. Smotherman calls it “being an artist on the greens” and the results speak for themselves.

Tip 2: Accept Bogeys and Stay in Your Process

Smotherman’s second-round 69 included two early bogeys that could have derailed his momentum. Instead, he made four birdies the rest of the way.

“I had a conversation with my caddie Zach today,” Smotherman said. “We know we’re going to have adversity and we’re not expecting to be bogey-free through 36 out of this golf course.”

This mental approach directly impacts putting because it removes the pressure to make everything. When you accept that bogeys will happen, you can focus on making your best stroke rather than trying to force putts in the hole.

Action Steps:

Before your round, set a realistic scoring goal based on the course difficulty and conditions After a bogey, take three deep breaths before the next tee shot Focus on your pre-putt routine, not the outcome On longer putts, think about getting the ball close rather than making it Celebrate good strokes that don’t go in rather than beating yourself up Keep a simple stat: count how many putts you hit on your intended line, regardless of whether they go in

Smotherman made an eight-footer for par on the 14th hole after back-to-back bogeys. “That was kind of a big momentum putt,” he said. But he only gave himself that chance because he stayed patient and trusted his process.

The Bigger Picture

Smotherman’s putting stats from earlier this season were tough. But he kept working, kept believing in himself and made adjustments that freed him up rather than adding more mechanics.

“I feel like I am still being external, being an artist on the greens, and that’s what I want to do,” he said. “These greens are perfect for it with so much slope, how fast they are, in the wind.”

Whether you’re trying to break 100 or break par, these two principles apply. Trust your eyes, accept that golf is hard and focus on the process rather than the outcome. It’s working pretty well for Smotherman so far.



