PGA of America’s Women’s Golf Clinics Schedule Announced for 2026

The PGA of America Women’s Clinics have empowered over 50,000 women through the game of golf since 27-time LPGA Tour champion Jane Blalock, a New Hampshire native, launched the program in 1991.

A nationwide series of full-day golf clinics tailored to women, the PGA of America Women’s Clinics are led by an all-female roster of talented PGA/LPGA Certified Coaches providing best-in-class instruction at premier golf courses across the country.

The 2026 season opener is set for Monday, March 23 in Delray Beach, Florida, at The Seagate Golf Club.

“Well over half of our participants are new to golf,” says Blalock, Founder/CEO of the PGA of America Women’s Clinics. “We are proud to introduce the game of golf to so many new women each season while providing golfers of all skill levels an opportunity for continued improvement and personal development in a comfortable and relaxed environment. For many, the experience has proven to be life-changing.”

At each Clinic, participants receive personalized instruction covering full swing, short game and putting analysis, plus on-course playing lessons.

“Our clinics are thoughtfully designed to create a welcoming space for women of all backgrounds and skill levels,” said PGA of America Secretary Eric Eshleman, PGA. “We are proud to partner with Jane, a legend in our game, to make these clinics accessible in communities across the country. With more than eight million women now playing golf, the PGA of America is deeply committed to supporting and celebrating the next generation of women golfers.”

With a maximum student-to-coach ratio of 8:1, small groups of women with similar golf experience are led by the same female PGA/LPGA Certified Coach for the entire day, assuring individualized attention as well as the natural team building and bonding that comes with learning as a group. Additionally, all participants enjoy breakfast, lunch, a professional swing exhibition with Q&A, and a networking reception held at the end of the day.

“My goal for each woman who attends is that she will never again say ‘no’ to an invitation to play golf -- that's my number one objective,” says Blalock, who created the nationwide program in the early 1990’s after noticing that very few women at the time were taking advantage of and benefitting by a critical space in business: the golf course.

“I want women to be comfortable not only in striking the golf ball, but in striking up conversations with their clients, with their peers, with their bosses, about the game of golf,” adds Blalock, now in her 36th year of hosting the annual 12-stop series. “Just being conversive is a huge advantage.”

Blalock and the PGA of America expect to welcome nearly 1,200 women to the series in 2026. The Clinics will make 12 stops in nine U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Florida, New York, New Jersey and San Jose.

“We listen to our partners and secure markets of interest to them,” says Blalock, noting that each national partner receives an allocation of participation spots across the series as part of their sponsorship. Where supporting companies are headquartered or have offices can influence where the Clinics appear, as it makes participating easier on those invitees.

“We also tend to return to venues where we’ve had a positive experience,” says Blalock, whose team researches and selects facilities that can accommodate the program’s unique needs and typical audience of 72-96 female golfers: adequate function space, large driving range and practice areas, a women-friendly environment, and amenities.

“We know what to expect from the courses we keep on our schedule, and the teams there are great to work with. Naturally, we are thrilled to return to venues that understand our needs and where we can continue to thrive,” smiles Blalock.

The PGA of America Women’s Clinics are implemented annually by Blalock’s Boston-based golf event management company, JBC Golf. To inquire about business partnerships, hosted groups or engagement opportunities for women of all skill levels, please visit http://www.pgawomensclinics.com

2026 PGA of America Women's Clinics Schedule

All Clinics are held on Mondays.

Mar 23 : Delray Beach, FL (Florida) | The Seagate Country Club

Apr 20 : San Jose, CA (California) | Silver Creek Valley Country Club

May 18 : Roswell, GA (Atlanta) | Country Club of Roswell

June 1 : Hawthorn Woods, IL (Chicago 1) | Hawthorn Woods Country Club

June 15 : Sharon, MA (Boston 1) | The Cape Club of Sharon

June 22 : Purchase, NY (New York 1) | Old Oaks Country Club

July 13 : Haverhill, MA (Boston 2) | Renaissance Golf Club

July 20 : Purchase, NY (New York 2) | Old Oaks Country Club

Aug 24 : Livingston, NJ (New Jersey) | Cedar Hill Golf & Country Club

Sep 28 : Hawthorn Woods, IL (Chicago 2) | Hawthorn Woods Country Club

Oct 5 : Lantana, Texas (Dallas) | Lantana Golf Club