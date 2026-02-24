Three Practice Drills Inspired by Jeeno Thitikul’s LPGA Thailand Win

Jeeno Thitikul just did something special. The world’s top-ranked player finally won in her home country of Thailand, shooting 24-under par to claim the Honda LPGA Thailand title by one stroke over Japan’s Chizzy Iwai.

But here’s what caught my attention: Thitikul admitted she was stressed about her iron play all week. She and her coach had been working on swing thoughts, and she wasn’t hitting perfect shots. Yet she still won.

“I don’t know how I came to this position to win the tournament,” Thitikul said after her victory. “I think it’s just proving yourself that you don’t have to need perfect shots all the time to be able to win the tournaments. You just need confidence and a lot of commitment on it.”

That’s a lesson every golfer can use, whether you’re a weekend warrior or chasing your club championship. Let’s break down three practical tips inspired by Thitikul’s performance that you can take to the course this week.

Tip 1: Play With What You Have That Day

Thitikul hit 13 of 14 fairways in her final round and tied for the most birdies across four rounds with 25. But she wasn’t striking it perfectly. She was managing her game.

The best players know how to score when their swing isn’t dialed in. You need to do the same.

Practice Drill: The “What’s Working Today” Warm-Up

Hit 10 balls on the range with your 7-iron without trying to fix anything Identify your shot pattern (fade, draw, high, low) Accept that pattern as your shot for the day Hit 5 more balls trying to repeat that pattern consistently Plan your course strategy around that shot shape On the course, aim away from trouble based on your pattern

Stop trying to hit the perfect shot you saw on Instagram. Play the shot you have today.

Tip 2: Trust Your Process Under Pressure

On the 17th hole Sunday, Thitikul faced a tricky yardage between clubs with the tournament on the line. The distance was 155 yards downwind, right between her 140 and 145 yard clubs.

She didn’t rush. Her caddie told her to be patient and wait for the final number. They settled on 145, and she committed fully to that decision. The ball landed perfectly, setting up a crucial birdie.

Practice Drill: The Between-Clubs Decision Maker

Find a target on the range that’s between two of your club distances Stand behind the ball and pick a specific club Step away and take three deep breaths Visualize the exact shot you want to hit Commit to the club and swing without second-guessing Repeat this process 10 times, alternating which club you choose Track how many times you hit your target when you fully commit

The key is making a decision and sticking with it. Indecision kills more golf shots than bad swings.

Tip 3: Stay Patient When Things Go Wrong

Thitikul hit what she thought was a perfect shot on the 13th hole in the final round. A gust of wind knocked it into a bunker. She got frustrated but quickly refocused.

“When you hit it good doesn’t mean it’s going to turn out to be good, so you have to stay patient,” she said. “I told myself, no worry. You got everything. Sometime you can’t control.”

She made par from that bunker and kept her round going.

Practice Drill: The Reset Routine

On the range, intentionally hit 3 bad shots in a row After each bad shot, turn away from the target Take 5 seconds to acknowledge the frustration Take three deep breaths while looking at the sky or ground Say one positive statement out loud (“I’ve got this” or “Next shot”) Visualize a perfect shot before hitting the next ball Hit a committed shot with your reset mindset

Practice this drill regularly so it becomes automatic on the course. You’ll hit bad shots. Everyone does. The difference is how quickly you recover.

The Bigger Picture

Thitikul’s victory wasn’t about perfect golf. She hit 49 of 56 fairways for the week (87.5%) and 57 of 72 greens in regulation (79.2%). Those are great numbers, but she also missed shots and had to scramble.

What separated her was confidence and commitment, even when things weren’t perfect. She trusted her decisions, stayed patient through adversity and played the golf she had that day.

You can do the same. Stop waiting for the perfect round where everything clicks. Start managing your game with the shots you have right now. Make committed decisions. Stay patient when golf throws you a curveball.

That’s how you shoot your best scores, even when you’re not playing your best golf.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.