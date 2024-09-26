Best Fall Golf Destinations

There’s something magical about golf in the fall — the crisp air, the scent of freshly cut grass mingling with the earthy smell of fallen leaves, the peacefulness that descends as the summer crowds disperse.

What really takes the experience to an ethereal level, however, is the fall foliage. In certain parts of the United States, the changing leaves create a dramatic backdrop that transforms each round of golf into a visual feast.

Here are a few of my favorite places where the autumnal beauty enhances the golf experience.

The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa

V ermont’s Green Mountains are a renowned destination for leaf peepers, and for good reason. The colors—crimson, gold, and amber—are nothing short of spectacular. At The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Manchester, Vermont, the golf course is surrounded by vistas that seem like they were plucked straight from a postcard.

Playing here, you’ll find your mind caught between focusing on your next shot and admiring the stunning views around you. The peace and serenity of a fall round in Vermont are unparalleled.

Jack Frost National Golf Club

Next, let’s travel a bit south to the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. The woodlands burst into fiery hues in this region as the fall approaches. The rolling hills at Jack Frost National Golf Club provide golfers with a challenging yet rewarding experience. But what really sets it apart in the fall is the breathtaking scenery. The vibrant foliage combined with the course’s elevation changes create a panoramic view that’s hard to match. The crisp mountain air heightens your senses, making each swing more vivid and each putt more precise.

Arcadia Bluffs

The Bluffs Course at Arcadia Bluffs.

Heading west, I find myself drawn to Michigan. If you’ve never experienced autumn in Northern Michigan, you’re in for a treat. The state’s abundance of hardwood trees creates a stunning autumnal display that envelops you as you play. Arcadia Bluffs , located along the shores of Lake Michigan, is a prime example. The bluffs themselves are a spectacle but add in the surrounding foliage, becoming a feast for the eyes. Here, the contrast of the emerald green fairways with the kaleidoscope of fall colors is mesmerizing. Plus, the cool breeze off the lake adds a refreshing touch that makes playing even more pleasant.

Linville Golf Club

(Photo by Carolina Pines Golf)

Further south, the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina offer another breathtakingly beautiful fall golfing experience. Courses like Linville Golf Club provide a quintessential mountain golf experience. The elevation changes and natural landscape are already attractive, but the fall foliage brings it to life in a vibrant way. As the leaves turn, the entire landscape is painted in shades of orange, red, and gold. It’s almost like walking through a living painting. The scenic beauty here is so immersive that it adds a layer of relaxation and rejuvenation to your game.

Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club

Finally, let’s not forget the Pacific Northwest, particularly Oregon. The state is renowned for its natural beauty, and during fall, it’s nothing less than a wonderland. Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club , just outside of Portland, offers rolling hills framed by lush forests that light up with fall colors. The mix of evergreen and deciduous trees creates an enchanting tapestry of colors. On misty mornings, the scenery gains a mystical quality, making your rounds feel like an adventure in an enchanted forest.

In each of these locations, the interplay between the natural beauty of fall and the design of the golf courses creates a truly special atmosphere. It’s not just about the game; it’s about immersing yourself in the splendor of nature at its finest. Each swing, each walk to the next hole, is accompanied by the rustling of leaves and the ever-changing panorama of colors. Fall golf in these places isn’t just an activity; it’s an experience, a memory in the making.