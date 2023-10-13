Four Great Golf Hoodies Perfect for Fall

Fall is in the air. The leaves are beginning to change in some regions of the United States. Many people are looking forward to drinking cider and pumpkin spice lattes, while also eating apple and pumpkin donuts. And, of course, golfers — particularly in the Midwest, Northeast and Northwest — are preparing for the final weeks of their golf season.

If you’re one of these golfers, and you want to golf as much as possible before Old Man Winter visits you yet again, consider purchasing one of the following four hoodies, as each one has been created for this time of year.

Devereux Oasis Hoodie

Designed for golf (although it can be used for other sports too), this hoodie is comprised of polyester (63%), cotton (29%) and spandex (8%), so it’s breathable and lightweight, yet warm, too. It has an adjustable hood, along with a chest pocket and side pockets that you can use to store some of your golf equipment. And it’s flexible, due to its four-way stretch that enables you to swing away—without any hindrances in your backswing or downswing.

“It’s a great zip-up layering option for fall,” says Robert Brunner, co-founder and Creative Director for Devereux Golf. “It also has wind-resistant fabric, rather than insulation, so it won’t add bulk or overheat you when the sun’s out.”

Machine washable (on cold), the hoodie should be tumbled dry on low, prior to being fluffed and folded.

“The hoodie is easy to compactly fold, in fact,” Brunner adds. “As a result, you can put it in your golf bag and easily take it with you from one course to the next.”

Linksoul Sandbar Stripe Hoodie

Available in five sizes — small, medium, large, XL and XXL — this hoodie is highly comfortable, as it has a soft French terry interior. And it’s very warm, enabling you to play in the morning as the sun is rising, as well as in the late afternoon as the sun begins to set.

Despite its somewhat heavy weight, the hoodie is highly functional, allowing you to easily swing any golf club with a full range of motion. Offered in one color (charcoal heather), the hoodie should be machine washed in cold water and then tumbled dry at a low temperature.

“We set out to make a hoodie that’s versatile because we find that, with the slightly shorter days, golfers are playing a few holes in the morning or after work,” says Andrew Zanig, a Sales Operations Manager for Linksoul. “We wanted a hoodie they could wear in their office after a morning round (depending on their office’s dress code, of course) and out to dinner or drinks with friends after an afternoon round. And we definitely achieved that goal.”

Peter Millar Pine Performance Hoodie

Offered in nine colors, along with a tonal camo print, which was created earlier this year, this hoodie is comprised of polyester (89%) and spandex (11%). Providing a four-way stretch, it enables you to easily swing each of your clubs, while remaining warm and dry, as it also wicks away moisture.

Available in various sizes, from small to 3XL, it can be worn off the golf course, too, as it’s very fashionable. To maintain it long term, you should machine wash it cold with similar colors, prior to tumble drying it at a low temperature. You must also avoid ironing or dry cleaning it.

“Featuring a streamlined design with a clean hood designed to layer perfectly over a polo, this classic course hoodie is a must for autumn rounds,” according to the team at Peter Millar. “Designed from a signature stretch loop terry fabric with a smooth feel on the exterior, it’s as soft as it is functional.”

Under Armour Storm Daytona Full Zip Hoodie

Easy to take on and off in between holes, due to its light weight, this hoodie features UA Storm technology, leading to its water resistance. Featuring a full zipper, it also has a three-layer construction — with air pockets on its interior — that enables it to trap in heat, while remaining highly breathable, too. As a result, you’ll remain cool as you walk and warm when you don’t, even if you tee off early in the morning or later in the afternoon.

Comprised of 100% polyester, the hoodie has double-knit insulation panels too, which ensures that it’s soft and warm. And, since it features woven overlayers, it will protect you from the wind on chilly fall days.

“It’s a great transitional layer for golfers, especially when the weather is brisk during the fall,” says Jocelyn Santiago, Director of Golf Apparel for Under Armour. “Flexible as well, the hoodie stretches through the areas you need it most, allowing you to comfortably take full swings for nine- or 18-hole rounds.”