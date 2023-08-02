Four Golf Clothing Brands to Add to Your Closet

It’s pretty remarkable how much golf clothing has changed in just the last two decades.



Gone are the days of pleated, oversized and cotton fabrics and in are the athleisure, wear-this-anywhere, moisture-wicking styles of 2023.



Nowhere was that more apparent than at the PGA Buying & Education Summit’s Fashion Show on July 31, where a slew of brands displayed their latest and greatest items, many of which were a blend of golf and lifestyle choices that could frankly be worn just about everywhere.



The new trend has challenged companies to get creative, think outside the box and add an extra dose of fashion to their new lines. If you’re in need of a late-summer wardrobe refresh, look no further than these four items below.

Penfold

This British brand is a throwback to some cool old school vibes. Their clothing mixes retro style with modern-day performance, from bright colored T-shirts, to solid/striped jersey polos ideal for golf, plus soft crewnecks, hoodies, and a classic Rugby-style shirt. While Penfold’s clothing is still fairly limited in range, they have a deep bench of stellar accessories, quality leather headcovers to add some pop to your bag, and leather/waxed canvas golf bags, backpacks and shoe bags that ooze with quality and style.

Reflo

It’s not quite a Beatles invasion, but another British company making moves in the golf clothing space is Reflo — both in the name of performance and sustainability. Built on a foundation of what the company calls “Active Regeneration,” every Reflo product has the planet in mind from head to toe. Polos and golf shirts for both men and women start with style, but come packed with a number of performance benefits like TPMCNTRL and SunProtect — the former regulates temperature by canceling out unwanted heat, while the latter forms a UV shield to block sun. With more than just polos, Reflo strikes a nice balance of fashionable, modern and creative products that can go just about anywhere.

Röhnisch Sportswear

There’s quite an offering of women’s golf clothing out there, with a ton of styles, fabrics and designs that are tailormade for not just on the course, but off it, too. A newcomer that you may have yet to try is Röhnisch Sportswear, a Swedish-based company that proudly boasts an all-women design team determined to make some stellar clothing. Röhnisch combines Swedish heritage, sustainability and unique design aspects that have an activewear foundation and center on the female form — given their design team, who better to turn to for those ideas? Röhnisch has everything from sleeveless to longsleeve tops made from recycled materials with soft, breathable fabric to their signature Golfjackets that have a stylish Scandinavian feel infusion, plus some serious performance benefits for golf.

Tasc

When a clothing item has the name “cloud” in it, there’s a high likelihood that it’s probably pretty comfortable! That’s the case with Tasc Performance, who has centered on a meticulous design process over the last two decades to craft perhaps some of the most lightweight and comfortable clothing a golfer could wear. Their signature Cloud polo for men and NOLA tank for women both sport some serious technology that’s sustainably-crafted with bamboo-based fibers that are soft, moisture-wicking but also durable for just about any activity. On display at the Fashion Show was the Carrollton hoodie that seemed perfect for a cool summer morning tee time, nights on the range or working out, too. If lightweight and breathable is what you seek, Tasc should be in your closet.

