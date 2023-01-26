Golf Fashion Experts on the Trends and Apparel That Will Dominate 2023

Bailey Chamblee and Katie Ginella know a thing or two about golf fashion.

The duo is hosting this year’s PGA Show Fashion Show on January 25, and with their own fantastic style from tee to green, Chamblee and Ginella have plenty of predictions for what 2023 will bring in the world of golf fashion.

Apparel in golf has seen a rapid change, too, evolving from knickers and ties, to cotton polos and pleated plants to, now, mock-necks, hoodies and joggers.

And no, this is not a phase. Chamblee believes these comfort-first trends are here to stay.

“Golf shops are becoming lifestyle shops, and this is totally going to continue in 2023,” Chamblee, a golf fashion and lifestyle reporter, notes. “People want to wear clothes that represent who they are, and this casualization of golf clothes that we’re seeing gives more people that opportunity.”

This is not only great for golfers to have more choices of styles and fits, but it makes the stigma of fancy collared shirts and pressed slacks a little less prominent.

“The golf fashion trends of today make the game less intimidating for new golfers,” says Ginella, who works at The Grand Golf Club in San Diego, California, where she helps the retail team with merchandise purchases. “They walk into golf shops in clothes they think must be worn to play and then are shocked with the new casual and comfortable options hanging up.

“Everyone now wants to be able to wear their golf outfit off the course comfortably. No one goes home and throws on a ‘dry-tech’ to be comfortable.”

On tour, the trend toward comfort is also apparent. Professional golfers have leaned into golf hoodies, high-top shoes, slim-fit pants, and more comfy apparel. This casualization wave is an affirmation statement for people watching golf on TV, because when tour players embrace something, people at home usually follow suit.

“It’s important for golf traditionalists to understand that these new clothing styles are not disrespecting the game, and the people wearing them are not disrespecting it either,” says Chamblee. “Hopefully we can continue to break down that barrier a bit.”

The Apparel Lines to Look For in 2023

Last year, Chamblee was the sole host of the Fashion Show, but on January 25, Ginella joins her with co-emceeing duties, adding a little more flair to an already exciting event.

“We thought about ways to freshen up the Fashion Show, and having a co-host was a great idea,” Chamblee says. “When I was asked who I wanted to be my co-host, it took me approximately 0.2 seconds to say I wanted Katie.”

“I screamed,” recalls Ginella upon getting the co-hosting call.. “I’m so excited, and it will be great to go off script from time to time with Bailey to inject a little more fun into it.”

So what are Chamblee and Ginella excited to see from golf fashion in 2023? Both love Greyson for apparel.

“It’s classy, sharp, sporty and elegant,” says Chamblee.

“The fit, color and fabric combinations are tough to beat,” adds Ginella

As for shoes, they both agree that G/Fore is leading the charge on the golf course.

“G/Fore has made the classic saddle-shoe more elevated and modernized,” adds Chamblee. “And, yes, saddle shoes are not going anywhere thanks to them.”

The ladies also agreed that the most underrated staple item for a golf wardrobe is a cardigan.

“I love my cardigans,” Ginella says. “I don’t want to pull anything over my head, they’re long enough to keep me warm, and they are cute to wear off the golf course.”

Says Chamblee: “Cardigans are the jam.”



