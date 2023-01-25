Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
Events

Top Five Golf Finds at PGA Show Demo & Fitting Day

Published on
View of the cart test track area during the Demo Day at the 2023 PGA Show at Orange County National Golf Center on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

View of the cart test track area during the Demo Day at the 2023 PGA Show at Orange County National Golf Center on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Gavin Parker, PGA, spent Tuesday at the 2023 PGA Show sampling a ton of innovative golf products and gadgets. While one could imagine all the new lines from golf club manufacturers around Orange County National’s massive driving range, Parker instead gravitated toward one of the most unique items by looking down the long barrel of a golf ball launcher.
"That recoil — woo!" Parker said while laughing after using the ‘Long Drive’ air-cannon propelled club. 
If golf isn't harsh enough for you, Parker points out the ‘Whiz.’ It's a watch that doesn’t tell time, but will shock you if you don't hit the ball properly. True to its goal, Parker’s hand noticeably shook after a mis-hit.
Check out the video below for the rest of Parker's five favorite things of the 2023 PGA Show Demo & Fitting Day:
 

We also recommend

Joanna Coe, PGA demonstrates with Kellie Stenzel, PGA, LPGA, Rob Labritz, PGA, and Tracy Phillips, PGA during the Teaching & Coaching Summit at the 2023 PGA Show at Orange County Convention Center on Monday, January 23, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gary Bogdon/PGA of America)
quick coaching
Five Golf Coaching Trends That Will Help You Get Better Today
PGA Jr. League players at Augusta Ranch Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Dave Puente/PGA of America)
Beginner
A Parent’s Guide: How to Start Playing Youth Golf
‘I Play Golf for My Sister’: The Story of Gracie & Bella Walker
Game Changers
‘I Play Golf for My Sister’: The Story of Gracie & Bella Walker
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech