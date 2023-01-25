Top Five Golf Finds at PGA Show Demo & Fitting Day

Gavin Parker, PGA, spent Tuesday at the 2023 PGA Show sampling a ton of innovative golf products and gadgets. While one could imagine all the new lines from golf club manufacturers around Orange County National’s massive driving range, Parker instead gravitated toward one of the most unique items by looking down the long barrel of a golf ball launcher.

"That recoil — woo!" Parker said while laughing after using the ‘Long Drive’ air-cannon propelled club.

If golf isn't harsh enough for you, Parker points out the ‘Whiz.’ It's a watch that doesn’t tell time, but will shock you if you don't hit the ball properly. True to its goal, Parker’s hand noticeably shook after a mis-hit.

Check out the video below for the rest of Parker's five favorite things of the 2023 PGA Show Demo & Fitting Day:

Check out @GavinFlotilla's 5 favorite things at the @PGAShow Demo & Fitting Day! pic.twitter.com/0pQ0tn83lX — PGA of America (@PGA) January 24, 2023



