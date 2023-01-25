Three Trendy Golf Products You Can Use This Year

When you think of Orlando, the first thing on your mind may be Disney World.

Not this week.

For the golf world, it’s the start of the 2023 PGA Show, which kicked off today with Demo & Fitting Day at Orange County National in nearby Winter Garden.

This is my first year attending the PGA Show as well as Demo & Fitting Day, and to say I was blown away would be an understatement. From the moment you step foot on property, there’s a unique sense of energy that is contagious.

What follows is my insider perspective from the day, and a few hot products you might want to get your hands on in 2023.

Cobra Golf

When you first walk in the gates, it’s hard to miss the big, white tent up on the right-hand hillside — that was Cobra Golf’s build out this year. As one of the leading golf equipment companies, Cobra features a variety of high-performance products for the avid golfer and was debuting many of their latest clubs including their woods, hybrids and irons from the new Aerojet series, which will officially launch on February 9.

An attendee visits the Cobra Golf area during the Demo Day at the 2023 PGA Show. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Designed for distance, the Aerojet line will maximize your swing speed while providing forgiveness to make your game more consistent. LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson and World Long Drive Champion Kyle Berkshire — who were both at the Cobra area through Demo & Fitting Day —- will likely be playing with some new Cobra clubs in their bag this year, and perhaps even the Aerojet line. For more: https://www.cobragolf.com/pages/aerojet.

LA Golf

At Orange County National, I had the opportunity to meet Reed Dickens, the CEO & Chairman of LA Golf. He shared his story and explained how his life experiences had a direct influence on his company’s success. LA Golf is a brand that features some of the most technologically advanced and efficient products in putter and shaft technology, with LA golf balls coming next.

The LA Golf Putter at the PGA Demo & Fitting Day. (Photo by Jon Seifarth)

“We made the first carbon putter — it’s five times less dense than steel, and the reason why that matters is that it’s the same weight, but with a sweet spot that’s 2 ½ times larger,” says Dickens.. “We solve three problems most people don’t even know they have with putting. We have the anti-vibration shaft, which is the stiffest shaft ever made, a larger sweet spot because of the carbon head, and the descending loft face. The larger sweet spot controls the misses, the descending loft face helps the ball roll sooner, and the shaft keeps the putter from deflecting.

Not only do their putters aim to solve many issues of the everyday golfer, but they are some of the sleekest putters around. The LA Golf putters come in a variety of colors and designs, with many different shafts to meet each person’s individual needs. If you’re in need of a new putter or interested in their golf shaft offering, check out LA Golf:https://lagolf.co/.

Lag Shot Golf

If you’re looking to fix some of your swing flaws for good, think about adding a Lag Shot Golf Swing Trainer to your toolbox. The company features drivers, irons, and wedges with a high quality, whippy shaft, which will help golfers of all skill levels feel the “lag” needed to produce consistent power, but with the right tempo and rhythm. More details on the Lag Shot can be found here: https://lagshotgolf.com/.

Lag Shot Golf Swing Trainer in action at the PGA Show Demo & Fitting Day. (Photo by Jon Seifarth)



