The Sweet Sounds of PGA Show Set Up

How does the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, prepare for an astounding 807 exhibitors at this year's PGA Show? By hammers, screwdrivers, and meticulous attention to detail.

Boxes are unwrapped, unpacked, and opened. The familiar clang of clubs dropping into bags. A chorus of construction vehicles beeping adds to the ambiance as exhibits large and small get built from scratch. Then, the delicate final touches of steaming and hanging clothes, last minute additions and covering the minute details missed.

The sweet sounds of setup... It's almost time for the @PGAShow! (🔊🆙) pic.twitter.com/M1TMNXxfOD — PGA of America (@PGA) January 24, 2023

All of these extensive efforts feed into an exciting beginning to the 2023 PGA Show, getting us ready for a momentous week ahead.





