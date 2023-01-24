The Sweet Sounds of PGA Show Set Up

Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
An overview during the 2022 PGA Show at the Orange County Convention Center on January 26, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)

How does the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, prepare for an astounding 807 exhibitors at this year's PGA Show? By hammers, screwdrivers, and meticulous attention to detail. 
Boxes are unwrapped, unpacked, and opened. The familiar clang of clubs dropping into bags. A chorus of construction vehicles beeping adds to the ambiance as exhibits large and small get built from scratch. Then, the delicate final touches of steaming and hanging clothes, last minute additions and covering the minute details missed.
All of these extensive efforts feed into an exciting beginning to the 2023 PGA Show, getting us ready for a momentous week ahead.
 


