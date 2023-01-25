Callaway, Cobra, PING and More: What the Big Brands Have Planned for 2023

With a new year comes new gear – and there’s always a ton of buzz at the PGA Show to check out the latest from the biggest brands in golf.

While we could spend hours advising on all the great items that were available to look at during the 2023 PGA Show, we instead focus on some pretty impressive releases from the brands you’re used to seeing being played by the best in the world.

Check out the latest drivers at the @PGAShow! pic.twitter.com/iTCF7CxWuv — PGA of America (@PGA) January 25, 2023

Here are some new-year highlights from Callaway Golf, Cobra Golf, Srixon/Cleveland Golf, PING and Titleist, straight from the PGA Show floor.

Callaway Golf

The new Paradym Drivers offers golfers a “complete shift” in performance. They boast an industry-first 360 carbon chassis that totally eliminates titanium from the body of the driver and promotes uncanny weight redistribution for maximized distance. The forged carbon sole, for example, is 44 percent lighter than titanium – a massive weight savings that helps to increase forgiveness.

Callaway continues to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help design its drivers, and the new A.I.-designed Jailbreak system for 2023 helps to enhance stability for faster ball speeds, while its new A.I. face optimization creates better launch, speed, and spin.

Suited for a wide range of players, there are three models of the Paradym on offer, all of which utilize Callaway’s face cup technology that, combined with a forged titanium face, help provide a higher energy transfer than a standard insert.

Cobra

New for 2023 from Cobra is its Aerojet line of metalwoods and irons. The new clubs feature something Cobra is calling “advanced aerodynamic shaping,” which helps reduce drag and deliver faster clubhead and ball speed. There’s plenty of other distance-enhancing technologies with Cobra’s new equipment, as well, including a brand-new PWR-BRIDGE weighting system (which positions the center of gravity low and forward for max out speed and lower spin) plus a PWRSHELL H.O.T. face to deliver a larger sweet spot – meaning faster speeds across the face. Multiple models of Aerojet are available across the lineup for all types of players.

Srixon

Another year, another beautiful-looking set of Srixon irons available to the golfing public.

In 2023 Srixon has leaned into its new PureFrame innovation, which helps golfers get solid feel even on off-center strikes. The frame is a key part of its new ZX MKII iron line, which consists of four models – the ZX4, ZX5, ZX7, and ZX Utility. Srixon’s design squad have added more material behind the hitting area which helps to improve feel at impact. Plus, each model has a different cavity design as well.

PureFrame helps to reduce unwanted vibrations and is forged into the body of the iron behind the sweet spot – as an 80 percent thicker portion of 1020 carbon steel – in the ZX MKII irons.

The rest of the line boasts the second-generation MainFrame technology, a variable thickness pattern of grooves, channels, and cavities milled into the back side of the ZX4, ZX5, ZX7, and ZX MKII Utility that helps to maximize face flex at impact, increase ball speed, and improve forgiveness on every shot.

PING

PING has released a new line of G430 metalwoods and irons designed to help golfers unlock more speed and distance through some impressive engineering innovations – without sacrificing forgiveness.

There are three driver models (MAX, LST, SFT) all of which saw PING’s engineering team develop several new technologies to help increase ball speed and improve sound. The Carbonfly Wrap, for example (available on the LST model) is a lightweight composite that covers the crown and wraps into the heel/toe to save weight to help increase ball speed and reduce spin.

The irons boast the new PurFlex cavity badge, which helped with distance gains of about 7-10 yards, plus improved accuracy throughout the set. The longest PING iron ever is the result of a complex design that combines a lower CG with stronger, custom-engineered lofts and a thinner face – a package that helps deliver up to 2 more miles per hour of ball speed.

Titleist

When we talk about Titleist, we’ve got to start with the Pro V1 and Pro V1x.

The No.1 ball in golf for years has been improved, again, in 2023 – this time featuring high-gradient cores for lower long-game spin, tighter dispersion, and more distance. While the Pro V1 is a mid-flight and mid-spin ball and the Pro V1x is higher launching with higher spin, the changes really happened for 2023 under the hood. The new ball’s core is, essentially, a construction method that features progressive firmness levels to help golfers with shots from every club in their bag.

Not only will the Pro V1 and Pro V1x for 2023 be a star product, but Titleist’s new driver line – the TSR – is set to get just as many accolades, if not more. The TSR drivers are set to build off the incredible success of the TSi and TS series before it, and with four models in the line, expect more speed, stability, and distance.

And a final cool note? The face material in the TSR is ATI-425 titanium (with 30 percent higher ductility over traditional titanium plus higher strength) and there are only three customers of this material in the world: NASA, the U.S. government, and Titleist.