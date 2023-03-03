A Beginner's Guide to Golf Apparel: Level Up Your Outfit Without Breaking the Bank

Trust me when I say this: I’ve seen just about every golf apparel item you can buy.

As the PGA Lead Assistant Professional at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha, Nebraska, my job is to match up the bevy of shirts, hats, pullovers, pants and more that flow through our golf shop and help people find something they love. We’ve done an excellent job over the past few years, too: in 2020, I was awarded the Nebraska PGA Merchandiser of the Year for Private Facilties a testament to our expertise in golf fashion.

Although some items are definitely higher priced, not every piece of golf clothing has to break the bank — in fact, looking good doesn’t really have to be all that expensive.

With a little patience, a good eye and some luck with sizing, you can put together the perfect “fit” for a lot less than you’d think. Here are some pieces I recommend for both men and women to try . . . and keep your wallet full at the same time!

Men’s Apparel

Jacket: Champion Packable Jacket

(Photo courtesy of Champion)

This packable jacket from Champion provides protection from the elements while remaining lightweight, easy to pack and inexpensive. Both wind- and water-resistant, this top layer stows away in its own pocket for quick storage. At less than $50 ($38 currently on Champion.com), there’s no reason to break the bank right off the bat!

Mid-Layer: Nike Men’s Club Fleece Golf Hoodie

(Photo courtesy of Nike Golf)

Need something a little warmer and want to swap for a lightweight wind jacket? Snag this great hoodie from Nike. The brand has been around the block and knows what every golfer needs for when it comes to performance and warmth. This fleece hoodie is a fashionable statement for those spring rounds coming soon for most of the country . . . oh, and it’s only $55 full price.

Polos:

Under Armour Men’s UA Tech Polo

(Photo courtesy of Under Armour)

Who says a polo that provides moisture-wicking technology, a great fit, and is easy-care has to cost a fortune? In almost 20 different colors, this polo from Under Armour is the perfect polo to compliment any outfit and it’s just $45 at full price!

Sunday Swagger Geo Printed Polo

(Photo courtesy of Sunday Swagger)

Want something with a little more edge? Check out Sunday Swagger’s line of printed polos. Every polo they offer is $59 or less with no sacrifice in quality or performance. Each polo is wrinkle-free and moisture-wicking with 4-way stretch built-in. Plus, there’s plenty of fresh prints and patterns for a spring wardrobe refresh if you want to stand out in your next round.

Bottoms:

Target All In Motion Golf Shorts and 5-Pocket Golf Pant

(Photo courtesy of Target)

Yes, you’re reading that correctly. You can find perfectly good golf attire from your friendly, neighborhood Target. Best part about it? It fits perfectly into your budget and gives you all the same tech you’d expect from higher end brands. Tons of stretch, moisture-wicking technology and all for $30 full price! For just $10 more than the shorts, the 5-Pocket Golf Pant offers the all the same fabric specs plus a ton of great color options and big & tall sizing, too.

Shoes:

Puma Fusion Evo Spikeless Golf Shoe

(Photo courtesy of Puma Golf)

So far, you’ve spent somewhere between $100-$140, depending on weather conditions and personal choices. Now, we need to top it all off with a shoe that doesn’t give up comfort for price. Let’s start with the Puma Evo Spikeless Golf Shoe.

Numerous different colorways lend to just about any outfit choice you’ll make. At $80 full price, you can probably even afford to snag a couple of pairs.

Nike Victory G Lite NN Golf Shoe

You could convince me this is a much higher-priced shoe from Nike but, for $70 all in, it’s a steal. This shoe is sleek, stylish, comfortable and at an unbelievable price point. You should grab a pair just in case other people realize it’s not an expensive shoe, in spite of it’s clean look!

(Photo courtesy of Nike Golf)

Golfkicks V5 Traction Kit

(Photo courtesy of Golfkicks)

This $35 kit allows you to turn any soft soled shoe into a golf shoe. Got an old pair of sneakers laying around? Don’t chuck them out. Put some spikes on them and repurpose for a new pair of golf shoes!

Women’s Apparel

Jacket: Champions Cozy High Pile Full Zip Jacket

(Photo courtesy of Champion)

This high-collar, full-zip jacket from Champion provides warmth and style at a great price. Three solid colors means you have options and, at $45, you have room to find some other great pieces!

Polo: Puma Golf Cloudspun Coast Sleeveless

(Photo courtesy of Puma Golf)

This option from Puma is made from recycled materials, provides UV protection, easy-care washing, 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and comes in 20 colors. All for less than $50? What’re you waiting for? Go buy them all!

Skort: 32 Degrees Ladies’ Skort

(Photo courtesy of 32 Degrees)

Costco is a magical place that seems to have it all, including the stuff you didn’t know you even needed. While you’re there picking up a pack of Kirkland golf balls, head on over and snag a couple pairs of the 32 Degrees skorts. $15 gets you four great color options, tons of stretch, and size options to fit everyone.

Pants: Target Mid-Rise Slim Straight Fit Side Split Trousers

(Photo courtesy of Target)

Just because they don’t say “golf,” doesn’t mean they can’t be a great option for the course! These cotton/spandex pants are just the right blend of performance, style and comfort, with three coordinating-friendly colors and extended size options all for under $30.

Golf Dress: Tuckernuck Sport White Sport Dress

(Photo courtesy of Tuckernuck Sports)

It’s a beautiful day out and you decide to go for a more sporty, chic look by opting for the golf/tennis dress. Great! This super cute dress from Tuckernuck is made from technical fabrics that keep you cool and dry while looking and playing your best. The signature green stitching detail adds some extra style, too, and at just $98, this dress will be your new favorite. Shorts are sold separately.

Golf Shoes:

Puma Golf Laguna Fusion Slip-On Spikeless Golf Shoe

(Photo courtesy of Puma Golf)

Maxing out at $80 with numerous different colors, the Laguna Fusion Slip-On is sporty and lightweight, making it the perfect summer shoe! The best part? You can wear them on or off the course and nobody will know the difference!

Adidas Women’s Summervent Spikeless Golf Shoes

(Photo courtesy of Adidas Golf)

Another great performer that delivers maximum comfort and style from Adidas. Just $90 at full price, this shoe looks like it costs a lot more than it does. Take advantage!

Remember, just because you’re trying to save a few dollars doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. Keep an eye out for some spring sales that will be running and pick up that coveted piece you’ve been waiting on. Either way, keep your game sharp . . . and your wardrobe sharper!