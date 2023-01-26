Three Golf Apparel Brands to Add to Your Closet

The PGA Show is back at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, this week, celebrating its 70th year!

For me as a PGA Golf Management student at Florida Gulf Coast University, this is my first year attending, but certainly won’t be my last. Following an extremely fun Demo & Fitting Day, I couldn’t wait for opening day on the PGA Show floor.

The opportunities, seemingly, are endless. From trying out new and trendy apparel to attending insightful presentations, to meeting new people — there are countless reasons why the PGA Show is golf’s ultimate global gathering.

On the floor this year, there were many companies and products that caught my attention, especially in the golf fashion aisles. Below are three that you may want to add to your wardrobe this season.

Dunning Golf

Dunning hits different. With fabric engineering, long-lasting performance, and Coolmax technology, Dunning is a brand to definitely try out this season.

As a luxury, high-end apparel brand featuring golf polos, pants, layering pieces and more for both men and women, Dunning products also come with UPF sun protection and Coolmax technology for airflow and moisture-wicking during those summer rounds. Dunning’s most popular apparel products include their shorts, which have breathability, clean styling, and comfortability.

Photo by Jon Seifarth

With leading engineered materials and exclusive technology design, it’s no surprise Dunning is outfitting the 2023 U.S. Solheim Cup Team uniforms. Many PGA Professionals and tour players also sport Dunning’s apparel on the course, as it is a highly sought after apparel company. dunninggolf.com

Scales Golf

Photo by Jon Seifarth

Who knew golf and fishing could go hand-in-hand? Well, Scales is making this unique blend of two sports possible. Originally a fishing apparel brand, Scales Golf now provides golf gear that is stylish and trendy. Their clothing offers a sharp, casual look that is sure to make you feel good and play good. scalesgear.com

Full Wedge Golf

Looking for a stylish golf brand to try out this year? You might consider adding some Full Wedge Golf staples to your closet.

Photo by Jon Seifarth

According to Andrew McClelland, Owner and Founder of Full Wedge Golf, the company is aiming to change the “stuffy” stigma around the game and bring a unique, fun perspective to golf apparel designs,