LPGA’s Yealimi Noh Partners With Malbon Golf 

LPGA rising star Yealimi Noh and Malbon Golf are collaborating on a first-of-its-kind partnership for the golf lifestyle brand.

Noh is the first athlete to formally partner with Malbon Golf and she will wear their women's apparel during the 2023 LPGA Tour season as part of a sneak peak of the women’s collection launch that is expected later this year.

“Malbon Golf is a brand that I admire both on and off the course,” said Noh. “I’m thrilled to be their first athletic partner and to represent them amongst the top talent in women’s golf on the LPGA Tour.”

Yealimi Noh in the new Malbon Golf line.

After winning the Junior PGA Championship in the summer of 2018 and playing for the winning U.S. Junior Ryder Cup Team later that year, Noh earned a spot on the LPGA Tour in 2020.

“Our ethos is rooted in inspiring the youth to step out on the course and feel good while looking good,” said Stephen Malbon, who co-founded the brand with wife, Erica. “Yealimi exudes that natural confidence where both her exceptional athletic talent and easy yet edgy style shine bright. We are so excited to partner with her and will be rooting for her from start to finish and beyond.”

2015 PGA Professional Champion Michael Block, the PGA Head Professional at the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, who recently competed in a pair of PGA Tour events, also wears Malbon apparel, debuting their recent collaboration with Nike.