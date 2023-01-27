Level Up Your On-Course Style With Three Cool Golf Brands

There’s something about some golf brands that make golfers like me geek out.

During Day Two at the 2023 PGA Show, I had the opportunity to try out several unique golf accessory brands that will definitely be in my own bag this upcoming year. From headcovers to golf hats and even some unique golf bag styles, here are a few items that caught my eye.

PRG Accessories

Who doesn’t love custom golf accessories? Why buy something off the shelf when you can design it yourself? PRG Accessories has the answer and is a fast-growing golf accessory company with customizations that are out of this world.

PRG has scores of options for custom golf headcovers, towels, bag tags, ball-markers, scorecard holders and more. From sports teams to musical designs to famous golf logos, PRG can design the perfect golf accessory for you.

Some of PRG Golf's fan-favorite creations. (Photo by Jon Seifar)

prg-golf.com At an affordable cost and with a durable design, the style opportunities are numerous, too, since PRG has a growing number of licensees. I’m definitely getting my hands on a new set of custom headcovers this year!

Sunday Golf

A golf brand made “Fore the Weekend,” Sunday Golf is a cutting-edge and developing company creating attractive golf bags that cater to the golfer looking for a smaller, minimalistic bag — filling a void in the market that’s been missing. Whether you're looking to play a quick nine or 18 or need an option for a few clubs to tackle a par 3, Sunday Golf provides a solid option that is creative, casual and convenient.

Kayla Gutierrez with Sunday Golf Co-Founder Ronan Galvin and other Sunday Golf staff. (Photo by Jon Seifar)

The bags are loaded with features, too. They have a comfortable double-strap design with several pockets, including their cooler pocket which is perfect to store on-course drinks. The company also offers “Big Frosty” coolers, hats, and golf towels, and all Sunday Golf products are original, in-house designs that are sure to upgrade your golf game swag. sundaygolf.com

Palm Golf

Whether it’s a birdie or a double-bogey, always remember to #swingandsmile.

That’s Palm Golf motto, and after visiting them at the PGA Show, it’s obvious their products are sure to keep golfers smiling on and off the course. Featuring a wide-variety of trendy and highly-fashionable golf accessories as well as apparel, hats, gloves and head covers, Palm Golf has something for everyone.

Fun hats from Palm Golf. (Photo by Jon Seifar)

Arguably one of their best products is their golf glove that sports a unique style on the velcro patch and between the fingers, with several designs to accommodate a wide variety of styles. After speaking with Joe Ciafardoni, Dustin Ghaul and Justin Junior, Co-Founders and Co-Owners of Palm Golf, the company is looking to change the dynamic surrounding the game and create products that are stylish but also don’t sacrifice on quality.

In short, their mission is to leave an impact on the game by developing products that golfers will not only use, but will love. High-quality, performance-ready technology pairs with a comfortable fit that incorporates fun styles in all Palm Golf products, so if you’re looking for something lively to add to your golf bag this season, Palm Golf may be it. palmgolfco.com



