Hats, Shoes and Golf Polos Turn Innovative on PGA Show Floor

Join Gavin Parker, PGA, as he strolls through all the fashion stops at the 2023 PGA Show. Golf silhouettes abound wearing a variety of colors and patterns. If you can imagine it, it’s there.

Parker checks out a range of golf gear, from your classic polos and sunglasses, to an array of trendy hat styles.

Watch the video below for Parker's trip through the innovatie clothes displays at the PGA Show: