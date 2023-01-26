Events
Hats, Shoes and Golf Polos Turn Innovative on PGA Show Floor
Join Gavin Parker, PGA, as he strolls through all the fashion stops at the 2023 PGA Show. Golf silhouettes abound wearing a variety of colors and patterns. If you can imagine it, it’s there.
Parker checks out a range of golf gear, from your classic polos and sunglasses, to an array of trendy hat styles.
Watch the video below for Parker's trip through the innovatie clothes displays at the PGA Show:
Look good, play good!🏌️— PGA of America (@PGA) January 26, 2023
Here's a sneak peek at the hottest golf fashions at the @PGAShow. pic.twitter.com/oCGgM0SLa6