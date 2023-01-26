Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
Events

Hats, Shoes and Golf Polos Turn Innovative on PGA Show Floor

Published on

Join Gavin Parker, PGA, as he strolls through all the fashion stops at the 2023 PGA Show. Golf silhouettes abound wearing a variety of colors and patterns.  If you can imagine it, it’s there. 
Parker checks out a range of golf gear, from your classic polos and sunglasses, to an array of trendy hat styles.
Watch the video below for Parker's trip through the innovatie clothes displays at the PGA Show:

We also recommend

Photo by Jon Seifarth
Latest
Three Golf Apparel Brands to Add to Your Closet
An attendee swings at the TopTracer area during the Demo Day at the 2023 PGA Show at Orange County National Golf Center on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/PGA of America)
Events
The Newest Drivers Out at PGA Show Demo & Fitting Day
Golf Fashion Experts on the Trends and Apparel That Will Dominate 2023
Latest
Golf Fashion Experts on the Trends and Apparel That Will Dominate 2023
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech