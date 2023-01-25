The Newest Drivers Out at PGA Show Demo & Fitting Day

If you're not trying out new clubs at Demo Day, did you really attend?

Gavin Parker, PGA, tested three brand-new drivers that just hit the market. He first got his hands on the Titleist TSR 2. The club’s updated shape reduces drag, and a new face increases clubhead speed with another layer of forgiveness.

Parker then uses Srixon's ZX5LS. The “LS” stands for low spin, an emphasis point on the driver. With the weight placed closer to the front of the club face, ZX5LS boasts an even lower trajectory for more penetrating shots.

Attendees at the Cobra Golf area during the Demo Day at the 2023 PGA Show at Orange County National Golf Center on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

Parker wrapped up his Demo & Fitting Day testing with a takeoff, ripping Cobra's new Aerojet driver. As the name implies, it's got a need for speed. Opposite Srixon's weight positioning, the Aerojet's weight is in the back of the club head for ideal launch and ball speed.

Check out the video below for Parker's reactions to hitting all three new drivers at the 2023 PGA Show Demo & Fitting Day:

Check out the latest drivers at the @PGAShow! pic.twitter.com/iTCF7CxWuv — PGA of America (@PGA) January 25, 2023



