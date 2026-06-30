Best Outfits from the 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, According to PGA Golf Fashion Experts

The 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship delivered no shortage of memorable storylines.

Nelly Korda chased a second consecutive major championship. The eight-member Corebridge Financial Team proudly represented the PGA of America and the LPGA. And on Sunday, Haeran Ryu captured her first major title at Hazeltine National – a venue forever connected to her fellow South Korean golfer Y.E. Yang after his historic victory over Tiger Woods in the 2009 PGA Championship.

Another storyline has quietly continued to gain momentum over the past couple of golf seasons

The women’s game continues to be a runway where performance apparel and fashion continue to evolve faster than anywhere else in the game. Brands are taking more risks, players are embracing their individuality and the result is a high level of stylistic creativity.

To celebrate the week's best looks, we once again turned to the PGA of America's resident golf fashion expert, Caroline Basarab – two-time National PGA Merchandiser of the Year and Director of Retail at Reynolds Lake Oconee – for her standout selections.

Yealimi Noh

Yealimi Noh continues to prove that few players wear J.Lindeberg better.

During Friday’s second round, her full-zip outerwear piece showcased the brand's signature European tailoring, with a structured silhouette that remained athletic and flattering rather than boxy. Her polo collar pop elevated the look with modern styling that reflects both Noh and J.Lindeberg.

Alison Lee

Greyson Clothiers continues to establish itself as one of the most fashion-forward brands in women's golf, and Alison Lee looks the perfect ambassador.

Her final-round ensemble paired a black long-sleeve, half-zip, mock-neck with a mint green skort – creating a clean, sophisticated contrast that immediately stood out. The color combination felt fresh without becoming loud, a modern athletic look that balanced confidence and elegance.

Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda continues refining a style that's become uniquely her own.

Nike has built a recognizable aesthetic around the World No. 1 through mock necks, streamlined silhouettes and understated performance pieces. The result is a style that's classy, athletic and graceful — never overdone, yet instantly recognizable each time she steps onto the tee.

Ina Yoon

Ina Yoon brought a polished, coordinated look to Hazeltine during the final round while representing TaylorMade's Korean apparel line.

She paired a black performance top with a royal blue skirt and matching calf socks, creating a balanced color palette that felt crisp and intentional. It's proof that coordinated styling doesn't need to be complicated to make an impact.

Esther Henseleit

Esther Henseleit's final-round outfit blended tradition with modern performance.

A high-waisted pleated white skirt offered a timeless silhouette, while an adidas long-sleeve polo featuring a clean button placket and mock-neck styling introduced a contemporary edge. Finished with white calf socks, the ensemble demonstrated how classic golf pieces can still feel progressive through thoughtful design details.

Perrine Delacour

Sometimes standing out has nothing to do with bold moves.

Perrine Delacour's Friday look featured an untucked pink polo from Abacus Sportswear with a subtle tonal pattern that delivered understated confidence. It served as a reminder that great style doesn't always demand the loudest outfit – sometimes the small details can make a strong statement.

Nicole Felce

Nicole Felce proved she belonged among the world's best both on the leaderboard and in the style department.



The lone Corebridge Financial Team member to make the cut, Felce wore adidas throughout the championship, but her opening-round look stood above the rest for me. An oversized athletic full-zip jacket paired with a matching skirt created a modern silhouette that felt equally functional and fashion-forward, showing that PGA Professionals can compete with the best in every sense.

Natalie Vivaldi

Natalie Vivaldi arrived at Hazeltine carrying plenty of momentum after announcing her new staff partnership with Sun Day Red.

As the first PGA Golf Professional signed to the Tiger Woods' apparel brand to compete in a major, Vivaldi opened the championship in a look inspired by the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team and their standout World Cup performance.



