Nicole Felce Earns Low PGA of America and LPGA Professional Honors at 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

In only her second KPMG Women’s PGA Championship appearance, Nicole Felce earned Low PGA of America and LPGA Professional Honors Sunday at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

Only three PGA or LPGA Professionals have made the cut since the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA in 2015 for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Felce, the PGA/LPGA Assistant Golf Professional at Countryside Country Club in Clearwater, Fla., is the first to earn the honor since Jimmin Kin’s 2019 performance at Hazeltine. Jennifer Bermingham made the cut in 2016 at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Wash.

Felce is the lone member of the Corebridge Financial Team of eight PGA of America and LPGA Professionals to make the weekend. Corebridge Financial Team members earned a spot in the field by way of the 2025 LPGA Professionals Championship and the 2026 PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship. Felce finished fourth in the LPGA Professionals Championship to make her second-consecutive KPMG Women’s PGA Championship appearance.

Felce, a North Florida PGA Section Member, fulfilled her dream of playing the weekend at a Major Championship with a stellar 2-under performance on Saturday to make the cut on the number. Finishing 11-over with rounds of 75-70-81-73 — 299, Felce is grateful for the honor to compete.

“It’s really, really special to be here,” Felce said after her round. “Making the weekend was my goal this week, so to have done it and just to soak it all in and to have played along with the world's best was really special and really amazing and really humbling.”

It was a tale of two nines for Felce’s final round. Beginning the round on hole-10, she found back-to-back bogeys on 11 and 12, birdied 13 and then doubled 16. She turned it around on her back nine with birdies on the par-4 4th and 7th holes. She finished the day 1-over par.

Felce, a dual member of the PGA of America and LPGA, was proud to respond well Sunday after a poor-scoring performance on Saturday, but considers the entire week one of the best of her life.

“Honestly, the fans made it super memorable. Just to have the PGA and the LPGA also here and everyone here supporting meant a lot to me. I'm really honored to be a part of two great organizations.”

In May 2025, she became an LPGA Class A Member and then was elected to Class A Membership with the PGA of America in February 2026. Felce competed at LPGA Q-School in the summer of 2022 in Palm Springs, Calif., and earned partial status on the Epson Tour during the 2023 season.

She returns to work at Countryside CC Tuesday, but with aspirations to play on Tour she will also prepare for Q-School in September.

“I'm going to Q-School this fall, so ultimately the goal is to play on Tour. That's my main goal. I am glad I got my certifications under my belt, so I always will have that, but definitely want to be on Tour.”