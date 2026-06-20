2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: How to Watch, Featured Groups, Streaming Options and More

There are plenty of ways to watch what promises to be an exciting week at the 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

The world's best players will take on one of championship golf's most iconic venues as they compete for one of the largest purses in women's golf. 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Champion Minjee Lee will lead a stacked field at Hazeltine.

Television coverage begins Thursday on Golf Channel, with extensive live coverage continuing throughout Championship week across Golf Channel, NBC and NBC Sports and Peacock platforms.

For a complete schedule of featured group coverage, streaming options and television times throughout Championship week, visit the official How to Watch page.

Thu, Jun 25 - Round One

Featured Groups Powered by T-Mobile

7:00 AM-6:00 PM

YouTube / KPMGWomensPGA.com / PGA Champs App

First Round Coverage

9:00 AM-1:00 PM & 4:00 PM-6:00 PM

Golf Channel

Fri, Jun 26 - Round Two

Featured Groups Powered by T-Mobile

7:00 AM-6:00 PM

YouTube / KPMGWomensPGA.com / PGA Champs App

Second Round Coverage

9:00 AM-1:00 PM & 4:00 PM-6:00 PM

Golf Channel

Sat, Jun 27 - Round Three

Featured Groups Powered by T-Mobile

7:00 AM-3:00 PM

YouTube / KPMGWomensPGA.com / PGA Champs App

Third Round Coverage

8:00 AM-10:00 AM

Peacock/NBCSN

10:00 AM-1:00 PM

NBC

Sun, Jun 28 - Final Round

Featured Groups Powered by T-Mobile

7:00 AM-2:00 PM

YouTube / KPMGWomensPGA.com / PGA Champs App

Final Round Coverage

7:00 AM-11:00 AM

Peacock/NBCSN

11:00 AM-2:00 PM

NBC/Peacock