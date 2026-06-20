Category - Major Events
2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: How to Watch, Featured Groups, Streaming Options and More
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There are plenty of ways to watch what promises to be an exciting week at the 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club.
The world's best players will take on one of championship golf's most iconic venues as they compete for one of the largest purses in women's golf. 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Champion Minjee Lee will lead a stacked field at Hazeltine.
Beginning Thursday morning, fans can follow the Featured Groups powered by T-Mobile coverage on KPMGWomensPGA.com, the PGA Championships App and the PGA Championships YouTube, with some of the biggest names in the game showcased throughout the day.
Television coverage begins Thursday on Golf Channel, with extensive live coverage continuing throughout Championship week across Golf Channel, NBC and NBC Sports and Peacock platforms.
For a complete schedule of featured group coverage, streaming options and television times throughout Championship week, visit the official How to Watch page.
Thu, Jun 25 - Round One
Featured Groups Powered by T-Mobile
7:00 AM-6:00 PM
YouTube / KPMGWomensPGA.com / PGA Champs App
First Round Coverage
9:00 AM-1:00 PM & 4:00 PM-6:00 PM
Golf Channel
Fri, Jun 26 - Round Two
Featured Groups Powered by T-Mobile
7:00 AM-6:00 PM
YouTube / KPMGWomensPGA.com / PGA Champs App
Second Round Coverage
9:00 AM-1:00 PM & 4:00 PM-6:00 PM
Golf Channel
Sat, Jun 27 - Round Three
Featured Groups Powered by T-Mobile
7:00 AM-3:00 PM
YouTube / KPMGWomensPGA.com / PGA Champs App
Third Round Coverage
8:00 AM-10:00 AM
Peacock/NBCSN
10:00 AM-1:00 PM
NBC
Sun, Jun 28 - Final Round
Featured Groups Powered by T-Mobile
7:00 AM-2:00 PM
YouTube / KPMGWomensPGA.com / PGA Champs App
Final Round Coverage
7:00 AM-11:00 AM
Peacock/NBCSN
11:00 AM-2:00 PM
NBC/Peacock