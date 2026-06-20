Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external linkTrade In iconTrade In , external link
Category - Major Events

2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: How to Watch, Featured Groups, Streaming Options and More

Published on

There are plenty of ways to watch what promises to be an exciting week at the 2026 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club.
The world's best players will take on one of championship golf's most iconic venues as they compete for one of the largest purses in women's golf. 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Champion Minjee Lee will lead a stacked field at Hazeltine.
Beginning Thursday morning, fans can follow the Featured Groups powered by T-Mobile coverage on KPMGWomensPGA.com, the PGA Championships App and the PGA Championships YouTube, with some of the biggest names in the game showcased throughout the day.
Television coverage begins Thursday on Golf Channel, with extensive live coverage continuing throughout Championship week across Golf Channel, NBC and NBC Sports and Peacock platforms.
For a complete schedule of featured group coverage, streaming options and television times throughout Championship week, visit the official How to Watch page.

Thu, Jun 25 - Round One

Featured Groups Powered by T-Mobile
7:00 AM-6:00 PM
YouTube / KPMGWomensPGA.com / PGA Champs App
First Round Coverage
9:00 AM-1:00 PM & 4:00 PM-6:00 PM
Golf Channel

Fri, Jun 26 - Round Two

Featured Groups Powered by T-Mobile
7:00 AM-6:00 PM
YouTube / KPMGWomensPGA.com / PGA Champs App
Second Round Coverage
9:00 AM-1:00 PM & 4:00 PM-6:00 PM
Golf Channel

Sat, Jun 27 - Round Three

Featured Groups Powered by T-Mobile
7:00 AM-3:00 PM
YouTube / KPMGWomensPGA.com / PGA Champs App
Third Round Coverage
8:00 AM-10:00 AM
Peacock/NBCSN
10:00 AM-1:00 PM
NBC

Sun, Jun 28 - Final Round

Featured Groups Powered by T-Mobile
7:00 AM-2:00 PM
YouTube / KPMGWomensPGA.com / PGA Champs App
Final Round Coverage
7:00 AM-11:00 AM
Peacock/NBCSN
11:00 AM-2:00 PM
NBC/Peacock

We also recommend

2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Meet the PGA/LPGA Professionals Competing
Category - Major Events
2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Meet the PGA/LPGA Professionals Competing
Hazeltine National’s Major Legacy Continues at the 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Category - Major Events
Hazeltine National’s Major Legacy Continues at the 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Commit to the Shot: A Key Golf Lesson From Gina Kim and Yana Wilson
quick coaching
Commit to the Shot: A Key Golf Lesson From Gina Kim and Yana Wilson