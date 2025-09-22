Bethpage Black Hosts Ryder Cup Career Exploration Day for Local Students

On Saturday, Sept. 20, Bethpage Black hosted over 200 enthusiastic students from the New York and New Jersey area for Career Exploration Day, held days before the 2025 Ryder Cup

This initiative by the PGA of America's Career Services team was strategically designed to offer local youth, high school and college-aged students the opportunity to explore diverse career avenues within the golf industry.

The event provided an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the 2025 Ryder Cup grounds, coupled with valuable insights from industry veterans who play pivotal roles in orchestrating a world-class event. Notable speakers included 2025 Ryder Cup Director, Bryan Karns, Championships Operations Coordinator Zach Miller, as well as the PGA of America Career Services Consultant Jonathan Gold, speaking on the benefits of PGA Membership. The event also featured experts from PGA of America Technology Services, John Colvin & Jennifer McDermott, and merchandising professionals from Legends, Hannah Hanley & Jordan Jones.

Ryder Cup Director Bryan Karns talks to Career Exploration Day attendees.

Attendees of the event gained practical insight into all that goes into putting on a major championship event, access and networking with industry leaders, and formed connections vital for launching their careers in golf. The initiative underscores the PGA of America's commitment to nurturing future talent and expanding the industry's accessibility to all.

The primary objective of Career Exploration Day was to illuminate the vast career possibilities within the golf industry, which is an over $104 billion-dollar industry that boasts over 2 million opportunities. This initiative is part of a broader effort to link students to job resources, with the help of the PGA of America's team of six Recruiting Specialists, who offer expertise and individualized career consultations to aspiring professionals within the golf industry.