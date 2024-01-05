Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Bob Sowards, PGA, Recognized With Eighth Career PGA of America Professional Player of the Year Honor, Most All-Time by Any PGA Member

Four PGA of America Professional Player of the Year Awards. Four Senior Professional Player of the Year Awards. PGA Professional Champion. Senior PGA Professional Champion.
On and on the list goes for PGA of America Golf Professional Bob Sowards, who was recently recognized by PGA of America President John Linder for his eighth career Player of the Year award, the most by any PGA Member.
Learn more about Sowards, his decorated playing career and hear from fellow PGA Members about this amazing player:
